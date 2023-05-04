Star Wars Battlefront II General Grevious Exclusive Revealed by Hasbro Celebrate May the 4th the right way with a brand new set of incredible Star Wars collectibles from Hasbro from all over the galaxy

The Separatist Army is about to be in full retreat, but that was until General Grevious hit the Battlefront with full force. That is right, Hasbro is back with another Gaming Greats Star Wars: The Black Series release from the hit video game Battlefront II. It looks like one of General Grievous's unlockable skins is on the way this time with his Battle Damaged design. Removing the cloak and adding some new weathered and battle damage deco, Hasbro re-releases their infamous General Grievous figure. He will come with his four lightsabers, and both double and four-arm modes return to really take the fight to the Republic on the battlefield. If you have missed previous releases of this legendary Star Wars general then be sure to snag this one up as he enhances any The Clone Wars collection he is in. Hasbro has the Battle Damaged Grevious priced at $33.99, and he will be a GameStop exclusive. Pre-orders are set to arrive today at 1 PM EST right here with a Winter 2023 release. May the 4th be with you.

You Are Doomed! – General Grievous

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS GENERAL GRIEVOUS (BATTLE DAMAGED) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $33.99 / Available: Winter 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS GENERAL GRIEVOUS (BATTLE DAMAGED) figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: BATTLEFRONT II video game."

"Kaleesh cyborg General Grievous was a brilliant Separatist military strategist whose mere presence caused unease amongst his enemies. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 4 Lightsaber accessories. Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET exclusively at GameStop."