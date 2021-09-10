Star Wars Battlefront II Jet Trooper Blast His Way In from Hasbro

More Star Wars Gaming Greats figures are on the way as Hasbro reveals their newest figure from the world of Battlefront II. The battle comes alive as the Jet Trooper is blasting his way into your Clone Trooper ranks with high attention to detail and some fun accessories. the Battlefront II Jet Trooper features an awesome design with blue deals on parts of his armor, making him stand out compared to other troopers. He will feature a sculpted jet pack as well as a pistol to really take the fight to those clankers.

The Gaming Greats line continues to impress as it gives life to all of the popular characters from the digital Star Wars frontier. The deco and design of this figure are simple yet just different enough to allow Star Wars fans to help them build up their own Republic Army or their own unit. Priced at $26.49, the Battlefront II Jet Trooper is set to release in Spring, will be exclusive to GameStop, and is up for pre-order here. What other Star Wars games would you like to see come to life next as part of the Gaming Greats line? Personally, I think it is time we get a Super Battle Droid from Battlefront II to help us increase our Separatist ranks.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS 6-INCH JET TROOPER Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $26.49/Available: Spring 2022). Fans and collectors can imagine exciting moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS 6-INCH JET TROOPER Figure, inspired by the STAR WARS: BATTLEFRONT II video game. STAR WARS fans can display this highly poseable 6-inch-scale figure featuring fully articulated arms and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available exclusively at GameStop stores."