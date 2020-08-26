Star Wars: The Black Series Cad Bane Revealed by Hasbro

Hasbro has finally revealed this Yeats European Exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series figure. Just like last year with the Celebration Luke Skywalker, the infamous bounty hunter Cad Bane makes his debut. This figure will be a European Convention exclusive at first but will have a release in the US in October. The beloved Star Wars: The Clone Wars character will come in special packaging and will feature his droid sidekick Todo 360. Cad Bane will come with his iconic pistols and will also have the ability to be holstered on his side. This is one figure fans will not want to miss out on if they are big fans of the animated series.

The Cad Bane Star Wars The Black Series figure will have a release in the Fall in the US. I would imagine like last year with Luke Skywalker; he will be available through GameStop unless another retailer has acquired rights. Pre-orders are not live just yet, so keep your eyes peeled in GameStop's do see if listings do go live. Until its US release, check out all of the amazing pictures Hasbro sent on over below and take on your new life of crime by adding Cad Bane to your bounty hunter collection.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CAD BANE AND TODO 360 Figure 2-Pack. (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Available: Fall 2020). The STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CAD BANE AND TODO 360 Figure 2-Pack is carefully detailed to look like the characters from STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

"This quality figure 2-pack comes with 2 CAD BANE-inspired blaster accessories that makes a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display these highly poseable (CAD BANE has 4 fully articulated limbs) figures, featuring premium deco, in their collections. Includes 2 figures and 2 accessories. Available in the US beginning October 1, 2020."