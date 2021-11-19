Star Wars Bo-Katan Kryze Receives New Gentle Giant Mini-Bust

One of the biggest things to come out of Star Wars: The Mandalorian was the arrival of Bo-Katan Kryze. This was significant for multiple reasons, one of which was her first-ever live action debut since her appearances in the animated Clone Wars and Rebels series. On top of that, she was played by Katee Sackhoff, who was the same actress who voiced her animated counterparts. This was big for Star Wars fans as we are finally getting some live action crossovers with the canon animate series, and her collectibles since have been absolutely stellar. Bo-Katan's newest collectible comes to us from Gentle Giant Ltd. with a 1/6th scale mini bust capturing her appearance in the second season of The Mandalorian.

The mini bust statue shows off Bo-Katan in her Mandalorian armor with her arms extending and pistols at the ready. Her design is faithfully recreated and uses some nice weathering detail to capture the era of Star Wars that this statue takes place in. She is placed on a timed base and will be limited to only 3,000 pieces, making this a highlight piece for any Mandalorian fan. Priced at $120, the Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Bo-Katan Kryze Mini Bust from Gentle Giant Ltd. is up for pre-order right here. Be sure to check out all of the other incredible Star Wars statues available from Gentle Giant Ltd., which will greatly enhance any collection.

"Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Bo-Katan Kryze Mini Bust – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! For Mandalore! Mandalorian freedom fighter Bo Katan Kryze joins the 1/6 scale mini-bust line with this all-new release based on the second season of The Mandalorian! Limited to only 3000 pieces, this detailed resin bust comes packaged in a full-color window box with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Eduardo Trujillo!"

MAXIMUM PURCHASE:2 units

SHIPPING TO: US / Canada / EMEA / Japan / South Korea / Brazil / Mexico / Russia / AU

SCALE: 1:6

ESTIMATED ARRIVAL: April