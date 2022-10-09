Batman The Animated Series 4-Pack Figure Set Unveiled by McFarlane

Walmart Con kicked off over NYCC 2022 weekend, dishing out a new assortment of exclusive collectibles. McFarlane Toys has some new reveals for the retailer exclusive event, like a new DC Direct 4-Pack figure set. Things get animated once again as the hit cartoon Batman: The Animated Series is back with an exclusive 4-pack set. Collectors will get Batman, The Joker, Harley Quinn, and Harvey Bullock here, all featuring their designs from the cartoon. Each figure is nicely sculpted, and the whole set includes a nice variety of accessories. Swappable hands and themed accessories are included like handcuffs, a Joker fish, Batarang, and more, to recreate these animated adventures once again. This a fun set that Batman fans can easily appreciate, and it keeps this iconic show alive decades after its premiere. The McFarlane Toys DC Direct Batman the Animated Series 4 Pack Figure set is priced at $99.99. The world of Gotham all arrive in December 2022, and this Walmart Exclusive set is up for pre-order right here.

New Adventures Await Batman: The Animated Series

"When two shots rang out, Bruce Wayne's life changed forever. He pledged himself to justice and he has upheld that oath for years. Wearing many names—the Dark Knight, the World's Greatest Detective, the Caped Crusader—he has battled tragic foes like The Joker, The Penguin, Mr. Freeze, and so many more. But deep inside, he knows that he shares something with them that most of humanity wouldn't understand—a commitment to the fight."

Incredibly detailed 6" scale 4 PACK based off the Emmy Award- winning Batman: Animated Series with Batman, Joker, Harley Quinn, and a Harvey Bullock

All figures include multiple show specific accessories and swappable hands

Designed with articulation for posing and play

Figures are showcased in Batman The Animated Series themed window box packaging

