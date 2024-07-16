Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, sdcc, star wars

Gentle Giant Reveals SDCC Exclusive Star Wars Warlord Grievous Statue

Gentle Giant Ltd. has even more limited edition exclusives arriving for San Diego Comic Con 2024 including a new Star Wars Legends statue

Article Summary SDCC 2024 hosts Gentle Giant's Star Wars Legends Grievous statue.

The Warlord Grievous mini-bust stands 6" tall, predating his cyborg form.

Strictly limited to 600 pieces, priced at $130, available at Booth 2607.

Extra Warlord Grievous statues may hit Gentle Giant's online store post-SDCC.

Gentle Giant Ltd. is bringing some heat directly to San Diego Comic Con 2024 with more limited edition exclusives. One of these exclusives takes fans into the extended Star Wars Universe, bringing back a deadly villain. Before the events of The Clone Wars and before he became General Grievous, Grievous was a fearsome warlord named Qymaen jai Sheelal from the planet Kalee. He was renowned for his exceptional combat skills and strategic prowess in battling the Yam'rii, their planet's rival species. Grievous led his people to numerous victories, earning a reputation as a ruthless and formidable leader, catching the eye of Count Dooku. Gentle Giant Ltd. brings this warlord to life in great detail for this new SDCC mini-bust, standing 6" tall. Grevious is depicted before his cybernetic transformation, capturing his original Kaleesh male design. Priced at $130, this Star Wars statue is limited to only 600 pieces and will be found directly at SDCC Booth 2607. There is a possibility that extra stock will arrive online with Gentle Giant after the convention, so stay tuned.

Star Wars Grievous (Warlord) 1/6th Scale Mini-Bust

"It's almost that time, when it seems like half the world descends on San Diego to celebrate the world of comics and pop culture! Diamond Select Toys, Gentle Giant LTD and Ironguard Supplies will be set up at Booth 2607, and they'll have fun events, swell booth exclusives, a fully-stocked store, and a team of helpful staff waiting to answer your questions. Let's see what they've got going on!"

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Before he was General Grievous, he was Grievous the warlord! Hand-picked by the Separatists to lead their robot army, the Kaleesh male called Qymaen jai Sheelal was turned into a cyborg, but this bust captures him as he was before! Standing approximately 6 inches tall, this 1/6 scale mini-bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is limited to only 600 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!