Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: four horsemen, Mythic legions

Mythic Legions Vitus Prime Returns with New Version 3.0 Release

The Four Horsemen are back with a new set of Mythic Legions figures as they step into the Dawns of Discovery

Vitus Prime is portrayed in the Dawns of Discovery saga as a seasoned human warrior from the Army of Leodysseus, bearing the honorary title Strategus Prime after proving instrumental in defeating the Legions of Dark during the Second Great War. Though initially reluctant to accept a high rank, believing his days of fighting should be behind him, Vitus stepped down from formal command and wandered Mythoss in search of purpose. This noble warrior is ready for a brand new journey with Four Horsemen Studios' latest release, as Vitus Prime is back with retooling, sculpt, and accessories for a version 3.0 release.

The Ver. 3.0 figure expands the Mythic Legions line for new and old collectors, showcasing that new journeys await. Vitus Prime will include a spear, a gladius, a long sword, and a shield with a handhold, all accompanied by sheaths. Other items will include a removable head, alternate hands and feet options, a belt, and a bedroll. Whether you're exploring the new world of New Mythoss or returning to battle with this updated release, pre-orders for the Mythic Legions Vitus 3.0 are already live for $54.99 with a Q3 2026 release date.

Mythic Legions: Dawns of Discovery Vitus Prime (Ver. 3.0)

"Having seen the Mercurian Army fall in the early days of his career, Vitus refused to allow the same thing to happen to Leandorr's forces during the Second Great War. Recognizing the important role he played in defeating the Legions of Dark, Vitus was granted the title of Stategus Prime, the highest military rank in Leandorr's army. The Mercurian accepted this honor somewhat reluctantly, believing that the days of fighting were behind him."

"Eventually stepping down from his formal post with Leandorr's army, Vitus roamed the Realm for years looking for a new purpose. He found it with the arrival of strangers to the shores of Mythoss. Returning to the Fortress of the Guilded Lion, he asked to be sent on the voyage to explore new lands as an emissary from the Legions of Light."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!