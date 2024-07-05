Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Star Wars Clone Trooper Fives Figure Coming Soon to Hot Toys

Return to The Clone Wars with Hot Toys as they unveiled their latest Star Wars 1/6 scale figures with some iconic Clones

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is one of the best Star Wars projects to date, as it gave us a deep dive into the Clone Wars. From highlights on Jedi, Sith, and even Clone Troopers, fans got to follow their journeys through this time of war. The Clone Troopers were some of the best stories, and following heroes like Fives, Echo, Hevy, and more were the real icing on the cake. Hot Toys is now continuing to bring The Clone Wars to life with a brand new 1/6 scale figure. Arc Trooper Fives is back and ready to expose the truth with a truly incredible figure that fans have been waiting for.

CT-27-5555 was a hero of the Republic, and Hot Toy brings him to life with a realistic head sculpt with a rolling eyes feature. Fives will come with a nice variety of accessories, including a rocket launcher, blaster rifle, and dual blaster pistols, as well as two thermal detonators, a military backpack, and a data pad. Display Fives with or without his helmet and complete your 501st team with Captain Rex, Jesse, and Echo. The Star Wars: The Clone Wars 1/6 scale Fives is priced at $275, he is set for a September 2025 release and pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles now.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Arc Trooper Fives

"Also known as CT-27-5555, Fives trained with Domino Squad on Kamino before being shipped out to the Rishi Moon listening outpost. He survived the Separatist attack on the station there and was transferred to the 501st Legion alongside his squadmate and fellow survivor, Echo. Fives and Echo were promoted to ARC trooper status after the defense of Kamino from Separatist invaders."

"He and Echo were later assigned with the difficult mission of freeing Republic prisoners from the daunting Citadel prison installation on Lola Sayu. He and Echo were later part of a mission to free Republic prisoners from the Separatist prison called the Citadel. Echo fell in battle, leaving Fives as Domino Squad's sole survivor. Fives accompanied the clone trooper Tup to Kamino for medical testing, where he discovered a terrifying secret about the clones' origins and ultimate purpose."

