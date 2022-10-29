Star Wars Darth Maul Prepares for the Duel of Fates with Iron Studios

The Sith has been revealed, and it is up to Jedi Master Qui-con Jinn and Jedi Padawan Obi-Wan Kenobi to stop him. Coming out of Star Wars: A Phantom Menace, Darth Maul is ready to cut down some Jedi with his new statue from Iron Studios. Capturing his on-screen appearance, Maul is beautifully crafted and showcased during the Palace of Theed's final act. His iconic dual bladed red lightsaber is ignited with Darth Maul's angry expression perfectly crafted. A nice dynamic sculpt is featured here, bringing life to this deadly Sith Apprentice, making it a perfect addition o any Star Wars collection. The Phantom Menace Darth Maul statue is priced at $159.99 and set for a Q3 2023 release date. With a statue like this, I would not be surprised if we get a companion Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon statue to go with him. Pre-orders are live right here, and stay tuned for more Star Wars statues as they are released.

"At last, we will reveal ourselves to the Jedi" – Darth Maul

"In the Palace of Theed on planet Naboo, the dark Dathomirian Sith warrior with all his skills uses Form VII, also known as Juyo, described as the cruelest combat form with a lightsaber. Adding his knowledge and discipline as a master in Teräs Käsi, a deadly and mystic martial art known in the whole galaxy for its lethality, he became one of the most efficient and lethal assassins among the Sith Lords."

"Over a detailed diorama pedestal that refers to the technological scenery of the power plant in Naboo, his expressive facial features gnashing his teeth in fury, all the movement from his pose and textures in his suit are perfectly portrayed in this fantastic figure, that undoubtedly brings immediately to the mind of all the fans the music track Duel of the Fates by composer John Williams."