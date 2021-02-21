Bow Before the Empire as Gentle Giant Reveals New Star Wars Statues

Gentle Giant Ltd. brings forth the power and might of the Empire as they announce two new Star Wars statues. Kicking things off first is Sith Lord Darth Vader, who is getting a new 1/6 scale bust that will be limited to only 2500 pieces. The fallen Jedi is shown with his elegantly brushing his cape aways as he ignites his red lightsaber. The mini-bust is packed with amazing detail, will be priced at $120, and is a must-have collectible for any Star Wars Fan. Lastly, we take to the skies as the Empires' TIE Fighter Pilot is here to destroy Rebel Scum with a new Star Wars Legends 3D bust. Standing 10" tall, Gentle Giant shows off the beauty of the TIE Fighter Pilot helmet and front display of their armor. The statue is extremely limited as well, with only 1,000 pieces being making this a must-have collectible for any Star Wars Imperial sympathizer. This bust will cost $175, and both Vader and the Pilot are set to release in July and can be found up for pre-order here.

"STAR WARS LEGENDS IN 3D TIE PILOT 1/2 SCALE BUST – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Watch out, Red Leader! This menacing TIE Fighter pilot is coming up on your six o'clock, and the newest Legend in 3D! Standing approximately 10 inches tall atop a mechanical-looking pedestal, this half-scale bust captures the iconic helmet design with detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Oluf Hartvigsen."

"STAR WARS A NEW HOPE DARTH VADER 1/6 SCALE BUST – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! The Dark Lord of the Sith ignites his crimson lightsaber blade in this all-new 1/6 scale mini-bust! Depicting Darth Vader with his cape in one hand and lightsaber in the other, this approximately 8-inch bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 2500 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by the Silva Bros., sculpted by Anissa Tchoub."