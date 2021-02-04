Deadpool Gets New Deluxe Nendoroid From Good Smile Company

Everyone's favorite Merc with a Mouth, Deadpool, is back with a brand new Nendoroid figure from Good Smile Company. This new deluxe figure is loaded out with some amazing detail, articulation, and accessories that will please many fans. The mercenary is jam-packed with a variety of interchangeable pieces for his eyes, head, and mouth. Good Smile also included is a selection of comic book style speech bubbles that will create some hilarious Deadpool poses. Other included accessories are his iconic katanas, a chimichanga, cellphone, display base, and even unicorn companion to ride into battle with. This is one tiny Deadpool that and Marvel Comics fans will not want to miss out on for their collection.

The Deluxe Deadpool Nendoroid figure from Good Smile Company will be priced at $76.99. He is set to release in September 2021, and pre-orders are already live, and fans can find him located here. Just like most collectibles at GSC, pre-orders do have a limit, and this one is set to end on March 17. Make sure you get your orders in before it is too late, and stay tuned for the upcoming reveal of the X-Force Deadpool figure that is also coming soon.

"From "Deadpool" comes a DX version of Nendoroid Deadpool! His outfit has been shrunk down into a cute Nendoroid figure, which comes with a variety of different expression patterns which can changed by swapping out the left and right eyes separately! He even comes with parts to display him with hearts popping out of his eyes!"

"A selection of comic speech-bubbles which allow you to pose him saying some of his classic lines and interchangeable parts which allow you to display him showing off his sexy heart-shaped underwear are included. The Nendoroid is also able to stand without the need of a Nendoroid stand – as long as you balance him carefully! Plus, as a fully articulated Nendoroid, you can create all sorts of fun Deadpool-style action scenes when posing! The DX version comes with a chimichanga optional part along with a face plate to display him chowing down. A smartphone with the Deadpool logo and a unicorn that he can be displayed riding is included as well! Be sure to add this special Nendoroid Deadpool deluxe set to your collection!"