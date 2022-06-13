All Aboard! LEGO Unveils New LEGO City Express Passenger Train Set

Posted on
by
|
Comments

All Aboard! It looks like your LEGO City collection is getting a new addition as LEGO unveils its newest set. Coming in at 764 pieces, the Express Passenger Train is here to get your mini-figures across town in style. The bullet locomotive is remote-controlled and features authentic functions with included 24 track pieces. Six mini-figures are included as well as different cars of the train with a Dining Car, Passenger Car, Storage Area, and even a Station Platform. This LEGO City Express Passenger Train does feature the LEGO Powered Up tech allowing for a remote control capability, dimmable headlights, and stop/go action. This is a fantastic set that will add that extra flavor you have been looking for in your LEGO City collection. The LEGO City Bullet Train is priced at $179.99 and is set for a August 1, 2022 pre-order date, which can be found here. 

"The LEGO® City Express Passenger Train set (60337) includes a remote-controlled bullet locomotive with working, dimmable headlights and LEGO Powered Up technology, a dining car, passenger car, station platform, 24 track pieces and 6 minifigures for endless hours of train-themed role play. This amazing buildable toy train set comes with an easy-to-follow building guide for each model. Kids aged 7+ can choose to build independently or join friends and family members for an awesome group build-and-play experience. LEGO City playsets take kids to the heart of the action with realistic vehicles, feature-rich structures and inspiring characters. Kids learn about the world around them as they play out stories and scenarios that depict life in a fun and exciting way."

  • Toy train set for kids and train enthusiasts – The LEGO® City Express Passenger Train playset (60337) is packed with features and functions for endless hours of train-themed play
  • What's in the box? – Includes all you need to build a bullet locomotive with working, dimmable headlights, a dining car, passenger car and station platform, plus 24 track pieces and 6 minifigures
  • Features and functions – The toy train and its dimmable headlights can be operated via the included remote control or a smart device equipped with the LEGO® Powered Up app
  • A gift for any occasion – This LEGO® City toy train set can be given as a birthday, holiday or any-other-day gift for kids and train enthusiasts aged 7 and up
  • Dimensions – When built, the LEGO® City Express Passenger Train measures over 3.5 in. (10 cm) high, 33.5 in. (86 cm) long and 2 in. (5 cm) wide

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of Mezco Toyz, Marvel Legends, and is obsessed with Star Wars.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.