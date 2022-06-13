All Aboard! LEGO Unveils New LEGO City Express Passenger Train Set

All Aboard! It looks like your LEGO City collection is getting a new addition as LEGO unveils its newest set. Coming in at 764 pieces, the Express Passenger Train is here to get your mini-figures across town in style. The bullet locomotive is remote-controlled and features authentic functions with included 24 track pieces. Six mini-figures are included as well as different cars of the train with a Dining Car, Passenger Car, Storage Area, and even a Station Platform. This LEGO City Express Passenger Train does feature the LEGO Powered Up tech allowing for a remote control capability, dimmable headlights, and stop/go action. This is a fantastic set that will add that extra flavor you have been looking for in your LEGO City collection. The LEGO City Bullet Train is priced at $179.99 and is set for a August 1, 2022 pre-order date, which can be found here.

"The LEGO® City Express Passenger Train set (60337) includes a remote-controlled bullet locomotive with working, dimmable headlights and LEGO Powered Up technology, a dining car, passenger car, station platform, 24 track pieces and 6 minifigures for endless hours of train-themed role play. This amazing buildable toy train set comes with an easy-to-follow building guide for each model. Kids aged 7+ can choose to build independently or join friends and family members for an awesome group build-and-play experience. LEGO City playsets take kids to the heart of the action with realistic vehicles, feature-rich structures and inspiring characters. Kids learn about the world around them as they play out stories and scenarios that depict life in a fun and exciting way."

Toy train set for kids and train enthusiasts – The LEGO® City Express Passenger Train playset (60337) is packed with features and functions for endless hours of train-themed play

What's in the box? – Includes all you need to build a bullet locomotive with working, dimmable headlights, a dining car, passenger car and station platform, plus 24 track pieces and 6 minifigures

Features and functions – The toy train and its dimmable headlights can be operated via the included remote control or a smart device equipped with the LEGO® Powered Up app

A gift for any occasion – This LEGO® City toy train set can be given as a birthday, holiday or any-other-day gift for kids and train enthusiasts aged 7 and up

Dimensions – When built, the LEGO® City Express Passenger Train measures over 3.5 in. (10 cm) high, 33.5 in. (86 cm) long and 2 in. (5 cm) wide