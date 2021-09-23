Star Wars Droids Get Exclusive The Vintage Collection Hasbro Release

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Star Wars collectors are in for a real treat as Target is getting an exclusive set of figures for their Fall Geek Out event. Each Friday, Target has been releasing exclusive collectibles from a variety of franchises, with Star Wars arriving this week. It was a mystery what would be landing tomorrow, and Hasbro has let the cat out of the back with the return of Star Wars: Droids (The Adventures of R2-D2 and C-3PO). Three new The Vintage Collection figures are on the way, with Boba Fett, C-3PO, and R2-D2 all getting new deco and card back packaging. Each 3.75" figure will come with its own coin and will be a must own collectible for any fan of the classic Star Wars Droids cartoon. Set to release at 9 AM EST tomorrow, all three figures are priced at $15.99 and will be found right here. Check out each description and all of the pictures of the figures below and May the Force Be with You!

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ARTOO-DETOO (R2-D2) Figure  – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $15.99). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ARTOO-DETOO (R2-D2) Figure inspired by STAR WARS: DROIDS (The Adventures of R2-D2 and C-3PO).  Highly poseable with realistic details, Kenner-inspired branding, and premium design this 3.75-inch figure is a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors.  Includes figure and accessory. Available exclusively at Target. "

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH SEE-THREEPIO (C-3PO) Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $15.99). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH SEE-THREEPIO (C-3PO) Figure inspired by STAR WARS: DROIDS (The Adventures of R2-D2 and C-3PO).  Highly poseable with realistic details, Kenner-inspired branding, and premium design this 3.75-inch figure is a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors.  Includes figure and accessory. Available exclusively at Target."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH BOBA FETT Figure  – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $15.99). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH BOBA FETT Figure inspired by STAR WARS: DROIDS (The Adventures of R2-D2 and C-3PO).  Highly poseable with realistic details, Kenner-inspired branding, and premium design this 3.75-inch figure is a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors.  Includes figure and 3 accessories. Available exclusively at Target."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Funko Funatic, Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of many things.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.