Star Wars Droids Get Exclusive The Vintage Collection Hasbro Release

Star Wars collectors are in for a real treat as Target is getting an exclusive set of figures for their Fall Geek Out event. Each Friday, Target has been releasing exclusive collectibles from a variety of franchises, with Star Wars arriving this week. It was a mystery what would be landing tomorrow, and Hasbro has let the cat out of the back with the return of Star Wars: Droids (The Adventures of R2-D2 and C-3PO). Three new The Vintage Collection figures are on the way, with Boba Fett, C-3PO, and R2-D2 all getting new deco and card back packaging. Each 3.75" figure will come with its own coin and will be a must own collectible for any fan of the classic Star Wars Droids cartoon. Set to release at 9 AM EST tomorrow, all three figures are priced at $15.99 and will be found right here. Check out each description and all of the pictures of the figures below and May the Force Be with You!

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ARTOO-DETOO (R2-D2) Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $15.99). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ARTOO-DETOO (R2-D2) Figure inspired by STAR WARS: DROIDS (The Adventures of R2-D2 and C-3PO). Highly poseable with realistic details, Kenner-inspired branding, and premium design this 3.75-inch figure is a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Includes figure and accessory. Available exclusively at Target. "

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH SEE-THREEPIO (C-3PO) Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $15.99). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH SEE-THREEPIO (C-3PO) Figure inspired by STAR WARS: DROIDS (The Adventures of R2-D2 and C-3PO). Highly poseable with realistic details, Kenner-inspired branding, and premium design this 3.75-inch figure is a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Includes figure and accessory. Available exclusively at Target."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH BOBA FETT Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $15.99). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH BOBA FETT Figure inspired by STAR WARS: DROIDS (The Adventures of R2-D2 and C-3PO). Highly poseable with realistic details, Kenner-inspired branding, and premium design this 3.75-inch figure is a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Includes figure and 3 accessories. Available exclusively at Target."