Star Wars Ezra Bridger Returns to Hasbro with New Black Series Figure

Step into a galaxy far, far away with the help of Hasbro as the debut a new assortment of Star Wars collectibles for fans

A new Star Wars series has arrived on Disney+, with Ahsoka taking place after Return of the Jedi. The story follows Ahsoka Tano and members of the Star Wars: Rebels crew as they search for Thrawn. Thrown vanished after the events of the hit animated series Rebels, after Ezra Bridger took him to a new galaxy. With a possible way to return once again, the Empire could live once again with one of the greatest Grand Admirals leading it. We have yet to see live-action Thrown, but Ezra had a teaser in the first episode with a hologram message for Sabine. This new live-action version of Erza is joining Hasbro's latest wave of Star Wars: The Black Series. Featuring a combination of animated Rebels elements, this new figure comes with a blaster and lightsaber with a removable hilt. Rebels fans will surely want to bring home home, along with new live-action figures of Hera, Sabine, and Chopper! Hasbro has the new Star Wars: Ahsoka Ezra Bridger priced at $24.99, and he is set for a Fall 2023 release. Pre-orders are set to arrive today at 1 PM EST right here and at most online retailers. 

"THE BLACK SERIES EZRA BRIDGER (LOTHAL) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES EZRA BRIDGER (LOTHAL) figure, inspired by the character's holographic appearance in STAR WARS: AHSOKA."

"Set after the fall of the Empire, AHSOKA follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and two entertainment-inspired accessories including a Lightsaber and a blaster. Available for pre-order 8/30 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."

