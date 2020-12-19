Star Wars FN-2187 Gets New 1:6 Statue From Gentle Giant

Finn's story in the Star Wars franchise was sadly not what it should have been. The story of FN-2187 captivated audiences as it was something we never saw before. Fans can now bring him that legendary story from the beginning with the new FN-2187 Star Wars bust from Gentle Giant. This 1:6 scale statue shows off Finn in his First Order trooper armor with his blaster in hand. He will have a second head sculpt, allowing fans to show off Finn unmasked. The statue is beautifully detailed and will be a great addition to any Star Wars fan collection.

This state is very well done, from the weathering of the armor design to the details on the blaster. Finn does not get a lot of love anymore, but he was a great character in the sequel series and deserved his own lightsaber in the end. The Star Wars: The Force Awakens FN-2187 Bust Statue from Gentle Giant is priced at $120. A release date is not known, but the pre-order links are already live and can be found located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other amazing Star Wars collectibles also coming soon from Gentle Giant, like the 500 Limited Edition statue for The Mandalorian or the Jumbo Kenner Prototype Boba Fett figure.

"By leaving the First Order™ during Star Wars: The Force Awakens™, Finn paves his own destiny and joins the Resistance! Gentle Giant, Ltd. brings you the FN-2187 1:6 scale Web Exclusive Mini Bust for the 5th Anniversary of Star Wars: The Force Awakens™! He's featured in his battle-worn Stormtrooper armor with three distinct blood smears on his helmet, and comes with an alternate unhelmeted head! He comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."