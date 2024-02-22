Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, RSVLTS

Become the Night with RSVLTS New DC Comics Batman Collection

Wear the night, wear some vengeance and wear the one and only Batman as RSVLTS debuts yet another heroic set of button-downs

Article Summary RSVLTS unveils a Batman-themed button-down collection for the Dark Knight's 85th Anniversary.

The lineup includes iconic bat-logos, chaotic Joker designs, and vibrant Gotham Graffiti art.

Shirts feature premium Kunuflex material, ensuring comfort, stretch, and durability through washes.

Collection available now on RSVLTS.com in sizes XS-4XL, with select women's sizes and styles.

Get ready to don the cape and cowl once again, as the city of Gotham and RSVLTS are not done with you just yet. RSVLTS is back as they continue their own Batman Week with another tribute to the Dark Knight himself for his 85th Anniversary. Inspired by the iconic characters and rich lore of DC Comics, these new Batman button-downs are ready to take on the scum of Gotham and put fear back into our wardrobe. Three new designs inspired by the Caped Crusader are on the way, which will include:

I Am Vengeance

This design pays homage to Batman's enduring symbol with a mesmerizing array of iconic bat-logos from throughout the generations. From the pages of the comics and the silver screen, this black and yellow Kunuflex button-down puts Batman's legacy all in one place.

Last Laugh

Dive into the twisted world of Gotham's most infamous villain with the Last Laugh shirt. This button-down features the chilling artwork from the acclaimed comic series The Three Jokers, capturing The Comedian, The Criminal, and The Clown. All portraying a different part of the Clown Prince of Crime's appearance throughout his time in DC, this shirt is packed with chaos for any occasion.

Gotham Graffiti

Lastly, this vibrant and electric Kunuflex button shirt features a black and neon green dynamic street art-inspired design. Spraypainted symbols from iconic villains and heroes from Gotham City are featured here, with some love for Riddles, Jokes, Boy Wonders, Dark Knights, and Lady Bats. The city of Gotham does not sleep, and neither will you while wearing his heroic button-down.

Whether you're patrolling the streets of Gotham or hitting the town with friends, RSVLTS newest Batman Button-Down Collection is the ultimate expression of your love for the Dark Knight. Made with premium materials, each shirt is comfortable, soft, and stretchy and does not fade or shrink when washed. Each design is a wearable work of art that celebrates the timeless legacy of Batman and some of his iconic rogues gallery. Don't miss your chance to be part of Batman's crusade against crime, as this collection is currently live right on RSVLTS.com. Sizes will be offered from XS to 4XL with Classic Styles being offered for all three and two getting Women's sizes and styles as well. I am Batman!

