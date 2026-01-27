Posted in: Collectibles, Comics | Tagged: canada, tariffs

The Tariffs Now Hitting American Comic Book Stores… More To Come?

The tariffs that are now hitting American comic book stores... are there more to come, or we get TACO Wednesday Comics?

Article Summary Tariffs are increasing prices on collectibles at American comic book stores, hitting major brands hard.

Good Smile, 1000Toys, and JoyToy products now cost retailers more, with some unable to pass costs to customers.

Potential 100% US tariffs on Canadian imports could end exemptions for printed comic books and materials.

New EU-India trade deals may shift comic book production focus away from the US, affecting global markets.

The Diamond Comic Distributors business, purchased by Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop, referred to as Diamond II, may not distribute many, if any, comic books right now. But they are still distributing collectable merchandise, principally through companies owned by Ad Populum. And while printed paper products have been exempt from the new tariffs imposed by the current US administration on importers, they are starting to hit other familiar items in comic book stores.

Diamond II has informed retailers of tariff increases for Good Smile Company, 1000Toys/Sentinel, and Joytoy. Examples of price increases might include this Garfield Nenondroid, up from $54.99 to $67.93, and the HALO Reach KAT-B320 figure, up from $180 to $209.99. However, on the JoyToy figures, while the price for retailers has been increased, the suggested sale price has not; the retailers are being asked to eat the price difference, say on this JoyToy WH40K Aquilon Terminator Squad. Equipped with the powerful Lastrum Storm Bolter, priced at $64.99, which has just become more expensive for retailers to order.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has announced that the US will impose a 100% tariff on goods imported from Canada if it goes ahead with a trade deal with Beijing. As it stands, comic books and other printed material commonly imported to the US from Canadian print mills have been exempt from such taxes, but it is unclear whether this new tax will be exempt as before.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has urged caution, however, saying Trump's threats should be viewed as pre-negotiation positioning ahead of talks to renew the free trade pact between the two large trading partners.

However, the new EU trade treaty with India, to open their respective markets to each other more widely and remove existing tariffs in the wake of US economic policy, may shift the production markets of Europe and India away from the US and toward each other. Will Judge Dredd be heading to Mumbai? Might the UK be about to get more of the mythological cricket comic book Batu Gaiden?

