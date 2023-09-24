Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: galaxy of heroes, hasbro, knights of the old republic, star wars

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes Darth Revan and HK-47 2-Pack Revealed

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 has arrived and they have announced an impressive set of collectibles like new Star Wars: Vintage Collection figures

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is a mobile collectible RPG game that brings heroes and villains from all over the galaxy to battle. This popular mobile game has had some of its own unique releases, with costumes for heroes and villains that are not present in other media. Some of which come from the era of the Knight of the Old Republic with Darth Revan. Hasbro has unveiled a new Gaming Greats The Vintage Collection release is on the way with Jedi Knight Darth Revan and his assassin droid HK-47. Both figures will be packed together but will feature their very own cardbacks. Revan is similar to his previous Gaming Greats The Black Series release with a purple lightsaber and fabric elements. HK on the other hand, is a brand new figure and will be a must for Knights of the Old Republic fans. This Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes set is priced at $39.99, set for a January 2024 release, and pre-orders are live here.

HK-47 & JEDI KNIGHT REVAN TVC 2-Pack

"Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium 3.75-inch scale vehicles, playsets, and action figures for adults and kids alike from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Inspired by Galaxy of Heroes, this Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch-scale HK-47 & Jedi Knight Revan figure 2-pack makes a great gift for Star Wars fans and collectors."

Includes: 2 figures and 2 accessories.

GALAXY OF HEROES: This HK-47 & Jedi Knight Revan 3.75-inch action figure set (9.5 cm) is inspired by the Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes video game — a great addition to a collection of Star Wars collectibles for adults and fans ages 4 and up

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This Galaxy of Heroes 2-pack comes with Jedi Knight Revan's lightsaber accessory and HK-47's blaster accessory

PREMIUM DESIGN & ARTICULATION: Highly articulated with fully poseable heads, arms, and legs, each Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes action figure features premium deco and design

KENNER-INSPIRED PACKAGING: Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s Star Wars collectibles, The Vintage Collection features Kenner branding and package design

HK-47 & JEDI KNIGHT REVAN: A Hunter-Killer droid from the Old Republic era, HK-47 is a deadly assassin with a dark sense of humor. The journey from dark side back to the light is complete as the legendary Revan finds redemption as a white-robed Jedi Knight

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!