New Star Wars Gentle Giant Arrive with Boba Fett, Obi-Wan, and More

New Star Wars statues have been revealed by Gentle Giant, each with remarkable detail and limited edition size. Kicking things off first is Boba Fett with w brand new Star Wars Legends in 3D Bust coming in at 10" tall. The iconic bounty hunter is shown in his appearance in The Empire Strikes Back with high attention to detail and is limited to only 1,000 pieces. Speaking of busts, the Death Trooper as seen in Rogue One and The Mandalorian, is back with his own 1/6 scale statue. Coming in at 7 inches tall, this elite Stormtrooper is back with his shiny black armor coming to life right before fans eyes. The bust is limited to only 1,500 pieces and will come with a certificate of authenticity to prove it. Last but not least, Obi-Wan Kenobi is getting a brand new statue showing off his appearance in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Posed in a battle stance, Obi-Wan comes in at 12" high and is limited to only 1,000 pieces. This Jedi Master is highly detailed, places on a nice diorama styled base, and will be a great collector's piece for any fan.

All three of these new Star Wars statue from Gentle Giant Ltd. are incredible detailed and worth pieces for any collection. They are al limited edition with an edition size no more the 1,500 pieces. Be sure to pre-order yours before they vanish and you miss out on owning on of these beauties. Boba Fett is priced at $200, the Death Trooper comes in at $120, and Obi-Wan gets a price tag of $250. All of them are set to release in September 2021, and Star Wars fans can pre-order them all here as well as at your local comic book store. Check out the official images and descriptions below:

"A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! The Star Wars universe's favorite bounty hunter is now a Legend in 3D! Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, this half-scale bust of Boba Fett is based on his appearance in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella!"

"A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! These stormtroopers are back in black! The Death Trooper is an elite stormtrooper, seen in Star Wars; Rogue One and The Mandalorian as well as numerous video games and comic books. Wearing all black, they strike a frightening appearance, and now they're the newest 1/6 scale mini-bust from Gentle Giant Ltd.! Measuring approximately 7 inches tall, this resin bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 1500 pieces, it comes packaged in a full color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed and sculpted by Gentle Giant Ltd.!"

"A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Battle Droids beware! Obi-Wan Kenobi wields his lightsaber in defense of the Republic in this all-new 1/6 scale statue. Measuring approximately 12 inches tall, this Milestones sculpture features sliced-up battle droid parts on its base, and shows Obi-Wan striking a fighting stance. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, and featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard and sculpted by Gentle Giant Ltd.!"