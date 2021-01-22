Star Wars Princess Leia Gets New A New Hope Gentle Giant Statue

Gentle Giant Ltd. is taking us back to Star Wars: A New Hope with their newest Milestones statue. Princess Leia returns to her prison cell in this glorious collectible that showcases her in her classic white gown. The Star Wars statue stands roughly 10 inches tall and will be extremely limited, with only 1000 being made. Gentle Giant Ltd. did an amazing job capturing the likenesses of Carrie Fisher as well as return fans to the Death Star once again. This is one collectible that will take your stellar collection to new heights and far off galaxies.

Having Luke Skywalker finally meet princess Leia was quite remarkable to see. Who would have guessed that this was just the beginning of their adventure, and they would change the galaxy together. This scene captures the beauty of Leia while bringing the Death Star architecture to life in an amazing way. The Star Wars Milestones A New Hope Princess Leia statue from Gentle Giant Ltd. will be priced at $200. She is expected to return back to her cell in June 2021, and pre-orders are already live, and they can be found located here. Do not miss out on some of the other new Star Wars statues and busts coming soon, like Captian Rex and Grand Admiral Thrawn.

"STAR WARS MILESTONES A NEW HOPE LEIA STATUE – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Princess Leia Organa of Alderaan is held prisoner on the Death Star in this 1/6 scale statue from Gentle Giant Ltd! Wearing her classic white gown and resting on a cell bench, the princess awaits rescue in a scene straight out of Star Wars: A New Hope. Approximately 10 inches tall, this sculpture features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is limited to only 1,000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full-color box with a certificate of authenticity. Designed and sculpted by Gentle Giant Ltd.!"