Star Wars Grand Moff Tarkin Receives 12" Figure from Gentle Giant

Rule the galaxy in style as Gentle Giant Ltd. unveils yet another Jumbo Star Wars Kenner action figure. This time, Grand Moff Tarkin is back and is getting the 12" format as he is revealed as an Entertainment Earth exclusive. Gentle Giant has designed the figure off of his Star Wars: A New Hope appearance with his Empire uniform. Grand Moff Tarkin features an exact sculpt as his original 3.75" sculpt with a pose, colors, and even his baton accessory. Just like most Kenner Jumbo figures, he will arrive in a clamshell blister card package that will keep the retro style alive. The Star Wars: A New Hope Grand Moff Tarkin Jumbo Vintage Kenner Figure from Gentle Giant Ltd. is priced at $80. The action figure is set as an Entertainment Earth Exclusive, set to release in January 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Just like they were when you were a kid… only much bigger! This Entertainment Earth Exclusive Jumbo Grand Moff Tarkin Jumbo Vintage Kenner Figure, inspired by events in Star Wars: A New Hope, represents the latest in a series of Jumbo action figures spotlighting the entirety of the Star Wars saga. Featuring classically styled sculpting, details, and including a removable command staff, this poseable figure is styled to resemble the Star Wars figures of old, but at an epic 12-inch scale. It is manufactured to exacting standards, and comes packaged in a resealable clamshell blister card. May the Force be with you!"

