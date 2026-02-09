Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, star wars

Star Wars Han Solo (Stormtrooper Disguise) Coming Soon from Blokees

Blokees is back with some brand new kits for their Star Wars Kits with iconic heroes in their popular Stormtrooper Disguises

Article Summary Han Solo (Stormtrooper Disguise) joins Blokees' 1/12 scale buildable Star Wars kit collection.

This kit features 103 pieces and assembles without tools, glue, or paint for easy building fun.

Includes blaster rifle, helmet, six interchangeable hands, and a stand for dynamic posing.

Fully articulated, detailed, and affordable—pre-order now for a March 2026 Star Wars release!

Return to a galaxy far, far away, as Blokees is back with a brand new 1/12 scale buildable action figure for their growing Star Wars collection. Han Solo, as seen wearing stormtrooper armor in Star Wars: A New Hope, and this new kit has captured just that. The smuggler's signature blend of confidence, cunning, and charm comes to life, and Blokees has immortalized it with their new Star Wars Champion Class (Stormtrooper Disguise) release. Joining Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker (Stormtrooper Disguise), Han has gone undercover on the Death Star to make a daring rescue for the kidnapped Princess Leia.

Built from 103 pieces, this kit does not use tools, glue, or paint, and can be easily clicked together to craft a 6.29" tall figure. Blokees was sure to include a nice selection of accessories, including a hand with a Stormtrooper helmet, a blaster rifle, and six interchangeable hands. This figure is pretty impressive, and for only $19.99, Star Wars is getting a very affordable, fully articulated figure to add to their collection. Fans can pre‑order the Champion Class Han Solo (Stormtrooper Disguise) kit on Big Bad Toy Store right now with a March 2026 release. Be sure to snag up the A New Hope Champion Class Luke Skywalker (Stormtrooper Disguise) Blokees release as well, to build more iconic Star Wars moments.

Star Wars: A New Hope – Han Solo (Stormtrooper Disguise)

"Blokees presents a new Star Wars figur with an easy-to-assemble model kit of Han Solo in his Stormtrooper disguise, fully posable after assembly, with lots of accessories! Order him for your own collection today!"

Product Features

Approx. 6.29 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Star Wars: A New Hope film

Ages 14+

103 Pieces

Glue and tool-free assembly

Box Contents

Pieces to build Han Solo Helmet Weapon 5 Alternate hands Stand

Instruction

