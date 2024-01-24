Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, star wars rebels

Star Wars HasLab Ghost Crew Sabine and Chopper Figures Revealed

Bring home new collectibles from a galaxy far, far away as Hasbro debuts a new set of Star Wars figures arriving this year

Article Summary New Hasbro Star Wars figures of Sabine and Chopper from Rebels announced.

The figures are not exclusive to HasLab and will be available for limited public pre-order.

Priced at $49.99, the set includes numerous accessories and character-specific details.

Pre-orders start today on Hasbro Pulse and close on February 14, 2024.

The last Star Wars HasLab from Hasbro was a huge success, as The Ghost from Star Wars: Rebels is on the way. Rebels is a really remarkable show, and it was even more amazing to see these characters come to life in live-action with Ahsoka. One of the unlockable tiers for The Ghost was the infamous crew members, which include Hera, Ezra, Kana, and Zeb. However, Sabine and Chopper were missing from the crowdfunding campaign but would be offered up later on. Well, that time is now as Hasbro has fully revealed both Star Wars: Rebel Mural Card Backed figures. These figures are not HasLab exclusive and will be offered to the public for a limited time. They will include a bundled packed set with Sabine and Chopper Vintage Collection figures.

Hasbro does have some nerve in charging Star Wars fans $49.99 for two extra figures that should have already been included in The Ghost HasLab. Both figures are nicely sculpted, though, featuring their designs from the animated series. Sabine comes with two different heads, two pistols, a jetpack, and a shield. Chopper on the other hand gets a swappable antenna and two Loth-Cats. This is a great set, putting the release behind it makes its a little sad. Pre-orders will arrive today on Hasbro Pulse at 1 PM EST and will stay open until February 14, 2024, so get yours while you can.

Star Wars HasLab The Ghost Chopper and Sabine Revealed

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION SABINE WREN & CHOPPER (C1-10P) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $49.99 / Available: Fall 2024). To commemorate her friends' heroic efforts in liberating Lothal, Sabine Wren painted a colorful mural in the Capital City – a testament to the Ghost crew's lasting friendship. Astromech droid Chopper is a resident droid of the Ghost, assisting the crew in everything from ship maintenance to combat."

"Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away and build out their Spectre Crew with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION SABINE WREN & CHOPPER (C1-10P) figure pack inspired by the characters' appearance in STAR WARS: REBELS. These figures feature premium detail, entertainment-inspired collector grade deco and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as character art inspired by Sabine's mural in the series finale."

"Includes 2 figures and 9 entertainment-inspired accessories including an interchangeable helmet head, jetpack, energy shield, 2 blasters and a jetpack flame accessory for Sabine, as well as a removable radar dish and 2 Loth-cats for Chopper." Available for pre-order 1/24 at 1pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse. Pre-orders close 2/14 at 11:59pm ET."

