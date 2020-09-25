Star Wars Black Series Holiday Troopers Coming This Fall

Star Wars fans and collectors I know love the holidays. Most of us have two displays in our house: one for traditional holiday decorations and one for holiday items from a galaxy far, far away. Most even have second trees; they put up with all of their different ornaments and such that have come out over the years. Finally, Hasbro today has jumped on the holiday trend and revealed five new Black Series Trooper figures in holiday-themed decor. All five will be available this fall, with each being exclusive to a specific retailer. Each figure will also come with a little buddy and boy, are they adorable. You can see each Star Wars Black Series figure below.

Star Wars Holiday Figures Should Have Been Made Years Ago

First up is the Sith Trooper with a NERF gun, Christmas Scarf, and babu Frick all holiday decked out. This figure is exclusive to Best Buy.

Next is a Snowtrooper with a Porg in a scarf. This one will be exclusive to Walmart.

A regular Stormtrooper wearing Ugly Christmas Sweater Armor is next, with a little snowman Porg. This one is on Amazon.

Target gets a Santa themed Range Trooper with D-O as Rudolf. How adorable is that?

Finally, Gamestop will have the Clone Trooper, also wearing more Ugly Sweater Armor. He also comes with a holiday Porg.

All of these figures will go up for preorder today around 5 PM EST on the respective store sites. I have no idea how Star Wars fans will react to these, so sellouts are still possible. Get your browsers ready and start refreshing at 5 PM if you want these. I know I will be.