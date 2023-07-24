Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, sdcc, star wars

Star Wars Holiday Edition Creatures and Droids Figures Revealed

Hasbro has unveiled some new Star Wars figures at San Diego Comic Con 2023 and pre-orders have arrived from across the galaxy

One of the newest Star Wars gimmicks from Hasbro has been their line of Holiday Edition Black Series figures. During SDCC 2023, Hasbro unveiled that line returns this year with some fun new releases. New creatures and droids are here, starting with a Holiday KX Security Droid with a snowman deco. Each of these figures will come with a holiday buddy, and KX comes with his very own frosty BD Droid. The fun continues on Endor as a new holiday Ewok is on the way featuring an all-white fur design, green clothes, and a Porg companion. Hasbro also gave this Christmas Ewok a present and a spear to help with his winter vacation. Lastly, we are getting a Santa Jawa which also comes with a mistletoe green Salacious B. Crumb. Expect all of these to release at different retailers this Fall, and in the meantime, check out all of the new Star Wars reveals right on HasbroPulse.com.

THE BLACK SERIES JAWA & SALACIOUS B. CRUMB (HOLIDAY EDITION)

"STAR WARS fans and collectors can celebrate the season and imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this special 6-inch scale JAWA & SALACIOUS B. CRUMB (HOLIDAY EDITION) figure pack, featuring holiday-themed deco, including Jawa's cloak in festive colors, and packaging. These figures make a great gift for kids, 4 and up. Includes 2 figures and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory."

THE BLACK SERIES EWOK (HOLIDAY EDITION)

"STAR WARS fans and collectors can celebrate the season and imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this special 6-inch scale EWOK (HOLIDAY EDITION) figure, featuring holiday-themed deco, including a cloak in festive colors, and packaging. The figure comes with an included Porg toy; and makes a great gift for kids, 4 and up. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories."

THE BLACK SERIES KX SECURITY DROID (HOLIDAY EDITION)

"STAR WARS fans and collectors can celebrate the season and imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this special 6-inch scale KX SECURITY DROID (HOLIDAY EDITION) figure, featuring holiday-themed deco, including armor in festive colors, and packaging. The figure comes with an included BD-1 toy; and makes a great gift for kids, 4 and up. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories."

