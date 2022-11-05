Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid Investigates Sideshow Collectibles

All focus has really been on Star Wars: Return of the Jedi as its 40th Anniversary approaches next year. However, Sideshow is putting some light on Empire Strikes Back as they debut their latest Star Wars statue. It was on the ice planet of Hoth that fans were introduced to the Imperial Probe Droid, who spotted the Rebel base. These deadly bots are the scouts of the Empire, and now collectors can bring one home. Coming in at 27" tall and 13" wide, it is beautifully sculpted and brings the droid to life right off the screen. On top of the impressive detail, Sideshow Collectibles has also included an electronic function with light-up eyes, rotating legs, and the Imperial Probe Droid can even play transmission sound effects right from the film. This is one remarkable Star Wars: The Empire Strike Back statue for any fan to own, and this beauty comes in at a whopping $975. Pre-orders are live right here, and recon will begin in September 2023.

Help Locate Hoth's Secret Base with Sideshow Collectibles

"Sideshow presents the Probe Droid™ Premium Format™ Figure, an imposing Star Wars™ collectible ready to root out the Rebels in your midst! The Probe Droid Premium Format Figure measures 27" tall and 13" wide as the dark, spindly probot™ patrols an industrial corridor. Its domed head is equipped with numerous antennas and sensors in order to aid its reconnaissance mission. Every detail, from the powerful blasters in its body to the pincer-like apertures protruding from its sides, showcases the stealth and danger for which this droid is infamous."

"Inspired by the appearance of the Imperial Probe Droid in Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back™, the Probe Droid Premium Format Figure includes light-up eyes* and rotating legs that increase the scope of its sinister espionage activities. This Star Wars figure additionally features a speaker box that plays transmission sound effects from the film, making it a fully immersive addition to your display. Bring the Probe Droid Premium Format Figure home today — and act fast, as these models are known to self-destruct to avoid Rebel capture!

*Requires three AA batteries to power illumination and audio. Batteries not included."