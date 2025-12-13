Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars Imperial Snowtrooper Commander TVC Coming Soon

New Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures are here as Hasbro travels across the galaxy once again in 3.75” form

Article Summary Hasbro unveils the Imperial Snowtrooper Commander in the Star Wars Vintage Collection lineup.

This 3.75” action figure features premium movie-inspired details and Episode V authenticity.

Equipped with detailed cold-weather armor, helmet, life-support backpack, and two blasters.

Available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse now, with a release date set for Spring 2026 at $19.99.

Hasbro is bringing some reinforcements to life as they debut a new cardbacked Vintage Collection figure with the Imperial Snowtrooper Commander. Embrace the Empire's cold, methodical approach to warfare as seen during the Battle of Hoth with their newest Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back figure. As an officer within the Empire's elite cold-weather assault forces, the Snowtrooper Commander led infantry units deployed from a towering AT-AT walker. Equipped with specialized armor designed for extreme environments, these commanders ensured that Imperial troops could advance relentlessly through frozen terrain as they encountered a rise in Rebel activity.

Star Wars fans can now build up their Imperial Forces with the new The Vintage Collection Imperial Snowtrooper Commander. Inspired directly by Episode V, this 3.75" figure features premium, movie-accurate deco and a finely detailed sculpt. This includes their insulated plating, a sealed helmet, a life-support backpack, and two blasters, in case they need to get up close and personal. Hasbro has also given the Imperial Snowtrooper Commander a new TVC cardback design, and pre-orders are now live. Fans can add this Commander to their Empire in Spring 2026 for $19.99 and can be found on Hasbro Pulse now.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Imperial Snowtrooper Commander

STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK™: This Imperial Snowtrooper Commander 3.75-inch-scale figure (9.5 cm) is inspired by the classic original trilogy film – a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: Fans can display this 3.75 inch action figure – featuring movie-inspired deco and design and detailed sculpt – in their collections

BUILD OUT YOUR EPISODE V COLLECTION: Find other Star Wars collectibles from The Vintage Collection to reimagine iconic scenes – or create your own (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

UNDER VEERS' COMMAND: During the Battle of Hoth, snowtroopers were deployed from AT-AT walkers and quickly and ruthlessly took control of Echo BaseInspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love. May the Force be with you!

