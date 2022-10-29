Star Wars KOTOR Bastila Shan Embraces the Force with Hasbro

It looks like Hasbro is finally turning things around with their Star Wars line of figures. In the past, we have really only seen repaints and re-releases, giving fans nothing to really get excited about. However, it looks like all that is about to change as the Star Wars team has brought some fire to MCM London Comic Con. At long last, some very impressive The Black Series figures have arrived as we take a trip back in time with Knights of the Old Republic. Releasing as part of the Star Wars Gaming Greats line, fan-favorite Jedi Master Bastia Shan comes to life! This powerful Jedi plays a big role in the Knights of the Republic story, and now she is fairly recreated for Star Wars: The Black Series.

Bastila Shan is faithfully sculpted, giving the Jedi hero new life and an updated design. Her outfit comes right from the Knight of the Old Republic game, and she will come with her signature dual-bladed yellow lightsaber. Everything about this figure is fantastic and she is a perfect figure to seemingly kick off the new Gaming Greats Knights of the Old Republic figure with the latest and updated window-less packaging. As usual, The Balck Series side panel art work is still there and will connect with other Gaming Greats figures creating a slick Star Wars video game world mural.

It has been quite some time since Hasbro has really blown Star Wars fans away with new reveals. Hopefully, we can start seeing more fantastic reveals like this in the future, and be sure to stay tuned for more reveals as they arrive. This and plenty more MCM London Comic Con Star Wars reveals are set to arrive for pre-order on November 1 at 1 PM EST. Knights of the Old Republic Bastila Shan figure is set as a general release figure and will be found at most online retailers like here. May the Force Be with You.