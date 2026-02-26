Posted in: Collectibles, Props | Tagged: regal robot, star wars

Star Wars Life-Sized Walrus Man Bust Arrives from Regal Robot

New Life-Sized Walrus Man Prop Replica Bust (Ben Burtt Signature Edition) has been revealed by Regal Robot

Regal Robot is returning to a galaxy far, far away, once again with another incredible Star Wars Archive Collection 1:1 Scale Replica. Walrus Man, officially known as Ponda Baba, is a minor but iconic character featured in Star Wars: A New Hope. He is an Aqualish alien from the planet Ando who works as a criminal associate in the Mos Eisley Cantina on Tatooine. He is best known for the brief but iconic altercation with his partner, Dr. Evazan, during which they confront Luke Skywalker. Sadly, this leads Obi-Wan Kenobi to intervene with a lightsaber, cutting Walrus Man's arm off.

Star Wars fans can now build their own Cantina with Regal Robots' newest Archive Collection 1:1 Replica, recreated from the original film prop. Coming in at nearly 24″ tall, Walrus Man showcases hand-painted layers, hand-applied hair, and translucent tusks modeled directly from the original film prop. This Signature Edition will also include a plaque personally signed by the legendary Academy Award-winning sound designer Ben Burtt. He was the one who created the Star Wars characters' unique vocalizations using recordings of real walruses. Limited to only 150 pieces, this Walrus Man Star Wars Archive Collection is already up for pre-order with Payment Plans at a whopping $2,499.

Star Wars Life-Sized Walrus Man Prop Replica Bust

"This 1:1 Walrus Man™ prop replica bust from the cantina sequence of Star Wars: A New Hope™ is part of our Archive Collection, developed with extensive research and hands-on examination of the original prop artifact from the film."

"This massive bust of Walrus Man (also known as Ponda Baba) stands nearly 24″ tall with included stand and torso section. It's true to scale to the original prop mask that was used in the film, which we 3D laser-scanned at the prop archives for the ultimate in authenticity. Each Walrus Man head is carefully crafted in our New York studio with layers of hand paint and hand-applied hair. Detailed to the extreme, the head even features translucent tusks with details within that are modeled right from the original mask."

