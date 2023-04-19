Star Wars R5-D4 Makes His Comeback with Two New Hasbro Figures Hasbro is back with even more Star Wars reveals for Mando Mania including brand new figures of droid who has made a comeback

The Mandalorian Season 3 finale is finally here, and Star Wars fans better tune in before it is too late. This season has been a very interesting one, and while Boba Fett and Luke Skywalker have not returned, an iconic hero has. That is right, R5-D4 is back in the spotlight since his original debut back in Star Wars: A New Hope. This malfunctioning astromech almost took the place of R2-D2, and now he is back and redeeming himself. Hasbro has announced not one but two new R5-D4 figures are on the way for The Black Series and The Vintage Collection. The 6' version is packed with bells and whistles and even features the new N-1 Starfighter neck stretch design. The Vintage R5, on the other hand, will also have its own unique feature with a removable head. This will allow for Star Wars and The Mandalorian fans to add the heroic droid to the upcoming N-1 Starfighter Vintage Collection ship. Both figures are set for a Spring 2024 release, and pre-orders arrive today at most retailers at 1 PM EST, like here.

R5-D4 is Ready for Action with New Hasbro Figures

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES R5-D4 – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2024). A battered astromech droid, R5-D4 has had a long operational span bouncing around various owners on Tatooine for decades. Now, he resides in Docking 3-5 of Mos Eisley Spaceport in Peli Motto's employ. STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch-scale STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES R5-D4 figure, inspired by the character's appearance in season 3 of STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN. Fans and collectors can display this figure with multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories including an antenna."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION R5-D4 – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99/Available: Spring 2024). This R5-D4 action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in season 3 of STAR WARS: MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney+. A battered astromech droid, R5-D4 has had a long operational span bouncing around various owners on Tatooine for decades. Now, he resides in Docking 3-5 of Mos Eisley Spaceport in Peli Motto's employ."