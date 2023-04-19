Star Wars R5-D4 Makes His Comeback with Two New Hasbro Figures 

Hasbro is back with even more Star Wars reveals for Mando Mania including brand new figures of droid who has made a comeback

Published
by
|
Comments

The Mandalorian Season 3 finale is finally here, and Star Wars fans better tune in before it is too late. This season has been a very interesting one, and while Boba Fett and Luke Skywalker have not returned, an iconic hero has. That is right, R5-D4 is back in the spotlight since his original debut back in Star Wars: A New Hope. This malfunctioning astromech almost took the place of R2-D2, and now he is back and redeeming himself. Hasbro has announced not one but two new R5-D4 figures are on the way for The Black Series and The Vintage Collection. The 6' version is packed with bells and whistles and even features the new N-1 Starfighter neck stretch design. The Vintage R5, on the other hand, will also have its own unique feature with a removable head. This will allow for Star Wars and The Mandalorian fans to add the heroic droid to the upcoming N-1 Starfighter Vintage Collection ship. Both figures are set for a Spring 2024 release, and pre-orders arrive today at most retailers at 1 PM EST, like here. 

R5-D4 is Ready for Action with New Hasbro Figures 

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES R5-D4 – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2024). A battered astromech droid, R5-D4 has had a long operational span bouncing around various owners on Tatooine for decades. Now, he resides in Docking 3-5 of Mos Eisley Spaceport in Peli Motto's employ. STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch-scale STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES R5-D4 figure, inspired by the character's appearance in season 3 of STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN. Fans and collectors can display this figure with multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories including an antenna."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION R5-D4 – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99/Available: Spring 2024). This R5-D4 action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in season 3 of STAR WARS: MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney+. A battered astromech droid, R5-D4 has had a long operational span bouncing around various owners on Tatooine for decades. Now, he resides in Docking 3-5 of Mos Eisley Spaceport in Peli Motto's employ."

Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of Mezco Toyz, Marvel Legends, and is obsessed with Star Wars.
twitter
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.