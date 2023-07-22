Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, return of the jedi, star wars

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Brick Chewbacca Coming Soon from LEGO

Get ready to clear up some space on your shelves as LEGO has debuted some brand new sets like some new Star Wars

LEGO is here to help continue the celebration of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi for its 40th Anniversary. A brand new model set has arrived, as an iconic and heroic Wookiee hero from the Galactic Empire has arrived. Coming in at 18" tall, Chewbacca has arrived, allowing master builders to recreate his signature hairy body. The set will be accompanied by a Chewbacca LEGO minifigure as well as a stud-shooting bowcaster for the model to hold. A lot of detail is packed into this furry set, and Star Wars fans will have a blast building their very own Chewbacca. The Return of the Jedi Chewy is priced at $199.99, he is set for a September 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

"Mark the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi by creating a fitting tribute to a legendary Wookiee with this LEGO® Star Wars™ Chewbacca (75371) build-and-display figure. Channel your creative Force to recreate his hairy body in LEGO style and build his bandolier and giant bowcaster. This impressive buildable LEGO figure stands over 18 in. (46 cm) tall and has a built-in display stand. The set also includes a plaque with information about the character, plus a Chewbacca LEGO minifigure with a stud-shooting bowcaster."

Brick-built LEGO® Star Wars™ Chewbacca figure (75371) – Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and pay tribute to a heroic Wookiee with this detailed build-and-display model

Designed for display – The buildable, non-posable Chewbacca LEGO® figure holds a brick-built bowcaster and has a built-in display stand, plus a plaque with information about the character

Includes a Chewbacca LEGO® minifigure – The Chewbacca LEGO minifigure has a stud-shooting bowcaster and can be displayed next to the information plaque

Gift idea – Treat yourself or give this 2,319-piece set as a birthday present or holiday gift to adult Star Wars™ fans and collectors

Buildable Star Wars™ character designed to make a big visual impact – This LEGO® brick-built Chewbacca figure stands over 18 in. (46 cm) tall

