Star Wars SCAR Squadron Continues with Hasbro's Misty & Cav 2-Pack

The infamous SCAR Squadron is back as Hasbro unveils new members of the team are coming to life with Star Wars: The Black Series Misty & Cav

Article Summary SCAR Squadron, elite Imperial task force from Star Wars comics, gets new action figures from Hasbro.

The Black Series 2-Pack features Misty the sniper and Cav the knife-wielding specialist from the team.

Exclusive Hasbro Pulse release includes comic-accurate details, weapons, and soft goods accessories.

Misty and Cav join Sergeant Kreel and Mic, expanding the squad for collectors and Star Wars fans.

Scar Squadron, formally known as Task Force 99, is an elite Imperial stormtrooper unit introduced in the Star Wars comics. Unlike regular stormtroopers, Scar Squadron was made up of highly skilled specialists chosen for unique combat roles, with members like Aero, Cav, Mic, Misty, Shrap, and Zuke, each bringing different abilities to the team. They were led by Sergeant Kreel, a former Imperial spy notable for even wielding a green lightsaber. Modeled in-universe as the Empire's equivalent of Clone Force 99 (The Bad Batch), Scar Squadron carried out dangerous, high-priority missions directly for the Empire and sometimes Darth Vader himself.

Hasbro has been slowly bringing this infamous Stormtrooper squad to life, and the fun continues with a new and deluxe Star Wars: The Black Series 2-Pack. Cav and Misty are ready for action with a new limited edition release and will join Sergeant Kreel and Mic. Their details are plucked right off the pages of Marvel Comics, with Cav sporting damaged, custom armor and plenty of knives to share. Misty, on the other hand, is ready to take the shot with their custom sniper rifle, while wearing a soft goods cloak. This new Star Wars SCAR Squadron 2-Pack is a Hasbro Pulse exclusive, and pre-orders are live for $59.99.

Star Wars The Black Series Misty & Cav (SCAR Squadron)

Create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to the comics with this 2-pack featuring collector-grade sculpt, accessories, and deco. The Black Series celebrates the 40-plus-year history of Star Wars, for new fans and lifelong collectors alike. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

Pose out Task Force 99's diligent sniper, Misty, with the included knife and rifle. Skilled warrior Cav includes a blaster pistol and a set of four knives.

Cav features his signature "scratched-up X" helmet deco and red-and-black arm deco, and Misty comes with a soft goods cloak his character wears throughout the comics.

Stormtroopers Misty & Cav hail from the Galactic Empire's task force hand-picked by Darth Vader.

