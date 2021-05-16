Beware the Rancor As Sideshow Collectibles Reveals Their Newest Statue

Coming out of the depth of Jabba's Palace, the mighty Rancor is back as Sideshow Collectibles reveals another Star Wars statue. The piece captures the creature we originally saw in Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi as Luke Skywalker goes toe to toe with one. Sideshow Collectibles is bringing the Rancor to life with their beautifully sculpted 16" tall statue that shoes the creature displayed on a black riser base. Sideshow Collectibles perfectly sculpt tall the eerie detail on this Star Wars monster from its scars to its skin texture. This is one Star Wars statue that fans of the original series will not want to miss out on owning one of these beasts. The Star Wars Rancor Statue from Sideshow Collectibles is priced at $600 and set to release around October 2022. Pre-orders are already live and fans can find them here and be sure to check out the upcoming Anakin Skywalker Mythos statue.

"Sideshow presents the Rancor Statue, a beloved creature joining the galaxy of Star Wars™ collectibles. The Rancor Statue measures 16" tall and 15" wide as the monstrous reptilian stands on a black riser base for display. This resin Star Wars statue embodies the terrifying appearance of the savage, salivating beast in an incredibly detailed collectible format. From its hulking shoulders to its oversized arms, the rancor's rough skin is covered with intricate scales, scars, muscles and spines, introducing unique lifelike textures to give fans a new perspective on its iconic onscreen appearance."

"The Rancor Statue has a chain champ on its right wrist and its clawed hands are ready to grab whoever Jabba throws into its pit next. The creature's snout has a wet appearance to emulate the drool dangling from its mouth during its suspenseful fight with Luke Skywalker™ in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Roaring and revealing its dangerous teeth, this rancor makes a magnificent addition to any gangster's palace or display of Star Wars figures. Every palace needs a pit beast- wrangle the Rancor Statue into your collection today!"