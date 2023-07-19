Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, sdcc, star wars

Star Wars Stormtrooper Luke Skywalker Hits SDCC from Beast Kingdom

It is time to go undercover and save the princess with the help of Beast Kingdom as they debut another Star Wars exclusive figure

Beast Kingdom is all ready for San Diego Comic Con 2023 with some limited edition exclusives heading our way. A couple are from a galaxy far, far away with a new 1,000 piece limited edition War of the Bounty Hunters Boba Fett. The fun did not end there for the Egg Attack Action line as Han Solo went undercover in the Death Star. Han Solo is not alone, as Luke Skywalker is also arriving at SDCC with 22 points of articulation, swappable hands, a cryogenic density combustion booster, and an E-11 blaster. Find your way out of the Trash Compactor, save the Princess, and bring balance to the Force with this release. Stormtrooper Luke Skywalker will make a fine addition to any Star Wars EAA line and will be found exclusively at SDCC 2023. Head on over to Booth #2849 from July 19 – July 23, and stay tuned for a possible online release right here after the con.

Save the Day with Beast Kingdom's Star Wars SDCC Exclusive

"Are you ready to embark on an interstellar adventure to a galaxy far, far away? You surely remember that iconic scene from "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope" where Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Obi-Wan Kenobi disguise themselves as Imperial Stormtroopers to save Princess Leia. Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' launches a new 'Luke Skywalker' EAA 6-inch highly poseable action figure series from "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope". Not only can fans enjoy the Imperial Stormtrooper version of Han Solo, but also Luke Skywalker in his Imperial Stormtrooper disguise."

"The set features a unique weathered effect on the armor and comes complete with a Stormtrooper helmet, a Q-style Luke Skywalker head sculpt in the EAA style, an E-11 blaster rifle, and the "cryogenic density combustion booster" used by Luke and his team to block the trash compactor on the Death Star. Head over to an official Beast Kingdom outlet and complete your Star Wars collection with Luke Skywalker and Han Solo in their Imperial Stormtrooper disguises!"



EAA-124SP STAR WARS Luke Skywalker (Stormtrooper Disguise) Included Accessories: 22 points of articulation for dynamic posing

EAA-style Luke Skywalker head sculpt with movable eyes

Three (3) pairs of interchangeable hands (fists, open hands, and gun-holding hands)

One E-11 blaster rifle, one cryogenic density combustion booster

One dedicated action figure stand and bracket

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!