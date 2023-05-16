NECA Announces the Return of the Aliens Xenomorph Queen Figure NECA has announced the return of some very popular figures like the rerelease of the Aliens Xenomorph Queen from the hit 1986 film

NECA has been on a hot streak lately with some impressive releases like their Feral Predator figure from Prey, seen here. Speaking of extraterrestrial creatures, it also looks like some very popular figures are making our return as NECA announces some rereleases. The fan-favorite and massive Xenomorph Queen Deluxe figure from the 1986 film Aliens is back! That is right; fans do not have to worry about those third-party sellers anymore as they can find pre-orders are already live today. This beauty comes in at a whopping 30 inches long and 15 inches tall, featuring 30 points of articulation and a poseable tail. This beast has two inner mouths and will be the necessary figure you have been looking for to finish off your hive. The Xenomorph Queen is returning just in time for the 35th anniversary of the Alien franchise, and NECA knows how to celebrate. Aliens fans can find this queen right here for $139.99 with a September 2023 release date.

Aliens Xenomorph Queen Ultra Deluxe Boxed Action Figure

"In honor of the 35th Anniversary of the Alien franchise, NECA has created one of the most massive and most ambitious Aliens figure! The terrifying Alien Xenomorph Queen figure is based on her appearance in the 1986 film. She stands over 15 inches tall and is over 30 inches long, with over 30 points of articulation, including a spectacular poseable tail. Bring some of the movie's most thrilling scenes to life in realistic detail, because the Queen is completely in scale with our current Alien action figure line. The NECA Alien Queen includes a display stand and two different interchangeable inner mouths."

Product Features 30 x 15 inches (76.2cm x 38.1cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the 1986 Aliens film

Over 30 points of articulation with poseable tail!

Box Contents Xenomorph Queen figure

2 Inner mouths

Display stand

Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: aliens, NECA, xenomorph