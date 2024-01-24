Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars X-Wing Pilot Luke Skywalker TVC Coming Soon from Hasbro

Bring home new collectibles from a galaxy far, far away as Hasbro debuts a new set of Star Wars figures arriving this year

Article Summary Hasbro announces The Vintage Collection Luke Skywalker X-Wing Pilot figure.

Classic Star Wars character collectible set to launch in Summer 2024.

New figure features a blaster and removable helmet, but no lightsaber.

Pre-order available today at Hasbro Pulse and major online retailers.

There are a lot of brand new Star Wars shows out there, with The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and so much more. However, you can never replace the Original Trilogy or just some of the iconic and classic Star Wars characters. Well, in Hasbro's latest The Vintage Collection and The Black Series livestream, a classic version of Luke Skywalker is on the way. Jump into your X-Wing and get ready to take down the Death Star in style. The X-ing Pilot Luke figure put our hero back into his signature outfit with a removable helmet and blaster. Sadly, no blue lightsaber is included, which is a missed opportunity from Hasbro, which is usually the case with most releases nowadays. Luke will get a new classic Star Wars card back, and he is set to arrive in the Summer of 2024. Pre-orders for X-Wing Luke and more Star Wars: The Vintage Collection release arrive today at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers. Trust in the Force.

Relive the Star Wars Death Star Trench Run with Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUKE SKYWALKER (X-WING PILOT) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Summer 2024). Luke Skywalker uses the power of the Force and his piloting skills to destroy the Death Star. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUKE SKYWALKER (X-WING PILOT) figure inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE."

"This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories including a blaster and removable helmet. Available for pre-order 1/24 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, BigBadToyStore, Entertainment Earth and other major retailers."

