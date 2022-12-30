Star Wars Super Battle Droid Deploys with New Hot Toys Reveal

The Clone Wars is about to kick off on the planet of Geonosis, and the Separatist Army has unveiled a new troop for war. As the 20th Anniversary of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones arrives, Hot Toys is celebrating with a new 1/6 scale figure. It looks like the Super Battle Droid is deploying into battle next with an incredible new release. Standing 12.5″ tall, this droid has 18 points of articulation and is packed with mechanical detail right off the screen. Some accessories are included, like swappable parts, and the droid has a nice light up LED function. These heavy duty soldiers are a must own figure for Star Wars fans and a sweet celebration figure for Attack of the Clones 20th. The Star Wars Super Battle Droid 1/6 scale figure is not up for pre-order yet, and fans can expect a Q3 2024 release. Collectors will be able to find all things Hot Toys right here with the 1/6 scale AOTC Mace Windu.

The Battlefront Upgrades with Hot Toys Latest Release

"Star Wars: Attack of the Clones™ – 1/6th scale Super Battle Droid™ Collectible Figure. The infantry used by the Trade Federation had several major shortcomings that were carefully revisited by the battle droids' designers. From that research came the Super Battle Droid, a bulkier, stronger, and more advanced version of the standard mechanical soldier."

The Super Battle Droid requires no overriding command signal to operate, and thus has a limited degree of independence. They are fearless and tireless, and will run at full speed into combat, their cannons extended, firing until they have reduced their targets to smoldering ruins.Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Hot Toys is delighted to present today, the 1/6th scale Super Battle Droid collectible figure!"

"The 1/6th scale Super Battle Droid collectible figure is based on its appearance in the Geonosis™ arena battle. It features a newly developed mechanical structure with stunning metallic paint applications, a wide range of articulations, and a sand-themed display stand! The Super Battle Droid is ready for action in your Star Wars collection!"