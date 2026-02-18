Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: star wars, The Mandalorian and Grogu
Star Wars: TBS Imperial Remnant AT-RT Driver Coming Soon
Return to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new collectibles from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu
Article Summary
- The Black Series Imperial Remnant AT-RT Driver 6-inch figure joins Hasbro’s Mandalorian & Grogu lineup
- Features authentic winter gear, modified helmet, and comes equipped with a blaster accessory for display
- Pre-orders available for $27.99, with expected release alongside AT-AT Driver and Remnant Snowtrooper
- Perfect for Star Wars collectors seeking screen-accurate Imperial Remnant figures from The Mandalorian
An AT-RT (All-Terrain Reconnaissance Transport) is a lightweight, one-pilot combat walker found in the Star Wars universe. AT-RTs are most prominently seen in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Clone Troopers use them during the Battle of Kashyyyk. They also appear in other media, such as Star Wars: The Clone Wars and other post-Revenge of the Sith features, showing their implementation in the Empire. The AT-RT is now returning for The Mandalorian & Grogu with a few new collectibles from Hasbro.
The Imperial Remnant continues to linger, and Hasbro is bringing all to life with new figures like the latest Star Wars: The Black Series AT-RT Driver. This new 6" figure will surely enhance your growing Imperial Remnant collection as the soldier will feature a sleek winter outfit with a modified helmet and armor. The AT-RT Driver will come with one blaster accessory and will be part of the new The Mandalorian & Grogu line of figures. Pre-orders are already live for $27.99, and this trooper will release alongside a 6" version of an AT-AT Driver, Remnant Snowtrooper, and The Mandalorian.
STAR WARS: TBS IMPERIAL REMNANT AT-RT DRIVER
"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 |Pre-Order on February 13 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Spring 2026). THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to comic books, movies, series, and more."
"This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like an Imperial Remnant AT-RT Driver from THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU. Comes with a blaster accessory. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability)."