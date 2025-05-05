Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, shopDisney, star wars

Star Wars: The Acolyte Master Sol Legacy Arrives from Disney

Step into a galaxy far, far away as some exclusive collectibles are arriving at DisneyParks including limited Star Wars releases

Article Summary Master Sol from Star Wars: The Acolyte now has a Legacy Lightsaber available at Disney Parks and ShopDisney.

This collectible hilt boasts a sleek High Republic design with detailed weathering and authentic sound effects.

The lightsaber blade features a unique color-change ability, switching from blue to red at the flip of a switch.

Inspired by key moments from The Acolyte, this replica celebrates Sol's complex story and Jedi legacy.

Master Sol, portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, made his grand debut in the Star Wars universe with The Acolyte. Taking place in the High Republic era, Sol represented the Jedi Order's principles before its slow decline toward the prequel trilogy era. Unlike the more rigid Jedi seen later, Sol embodies a more compassionate and open-minded mentor figure. However, he is haunted by his past decisions, which are about to knock on his front door as sinister forces rise. The Acolyte was an impressive series with a great new assortment of heroes and villains for an era we had yet to explore on the screen.

Master Sol was a standout Jedi who is now getting a new Legacy Lightsaber at Disney Parks' Galaxy's Edge. This masterfully crafted lightsaber features a sleek High Republic look with weathered detail. When attached to a blade, the lightsaber will have a unique feature as it can change between red and blue. This is inspired by the last episode of Star Wars: The Acolyte after his previous Palawan bleeds his Cyber Crystal. Collectors can bring this replica lightsaber home for $159.99, which is offered online at ShopDisney and Disney Parks.

Master Sol Legacy Lightsaber Hilt– Star Wars: The Acolyte

"Wise and powerful, Master Jedi Sol was a defender of the defenseless yet his past held a terrible secret and in his journey to redeem himself he paid the ultimate price. In the end, his distinctive Lightsaber fell into Osha's hands and its blade turned from blue to red as she succumbed to the dark side. This detailed replica of Sol's Lightsaber hilt features sound effects and has the ability to change a Lightsaber Blade (sold separately) from blue to red with the turn of a switch."

Magic in the details

Includes hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior

Symbol of the old Jedi Order on front of case

Press switch "up" on hilt to illuminate Lightsaber Blade (sold separately) red; press "down" to illuminate it blue

Battery case in handle

Inspired by Star Wars: The Acolyte, streaming on Disney+

