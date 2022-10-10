Star Wars: The Black Series Ralph McQuarrie Figures Arrive from Hasbro

At long last, the D23 Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader Star Wars Concept figure set have finally arrived. Unlike previous The Black Series figures, these sculpts are based on the concept work by the one and only Ralph McQuarrie. McQuarrie's concept art is very iconic in the Star Wars landscape, and whole a lot was not used; many concepts did get integrated into the landscape in other projects like Star Wars: Rebels. This special shopDisney exclusive 2-pack features Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader in an alternate world. Both figures are beautifully Brough to life with white lightsabers and classic concept designs. Vader does feature fabric elements, and if you are a fan of Star Wars: A New Hope, then this set is for you. I hope Hasbro continues these McQuarrie concept designs for The Black Series, and I am sure it would be a hit line. Funko already has a line dedicated to these concept pieces, and I know they would be great in 6" format, especially a concept Boba Fett. Fans can buy this set right now with shopDisney for $52.99, and links are located here.

Ralph McQuarrie Versions of Obi-Wan and Vader Arrive

"George Lucas reached out to concept designer and illustrator Ralph McQuarrie to help visualize the galaxy he only saw in his head. The artwork this duo created helped convince studios to fund Star Wars. These (Ralph McQuarrie Edition) Black Series figures are detailed to look like the Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader from A New Hope, with premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

