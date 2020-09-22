Star Wars The Child Bounty Collection Series 2 Revealed

The Child is back and ready to be as adorable as ever with new Bounty Collection figures from Hasbro. Series 2 kicks off with some amazing new molds that will make many The Mandalorian fans happy. These figures have been announced showing off some cute and playful positions of The Child. We have Baby Yoda touching buttons, in a speeder bag, with a Mandalorian necklace, in his crib, moving fire, and my personal favorite, in a Stormtrooper helmet. Each Star Wars The Bounty Collection figure is packed with detail and can brighten andy Star Wars fans day. Each of these figures will be sold in 2-pack which is quite different from Series 1 with solo launches. They will be priced at $15.99 and are set to release in Fall 2020. Pre-orders have already appeared online and can be found located here. Make sure you stock up on all your The Child and Mandalorian needs before Season 2 starts October 3oth, 2020.

"STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION SERIES 2, THE CHILD 2.2-inch Collectibles, 2-Packs – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $7.99/Available: Fall 2020). From HASBRO is Series 2 of the STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION, THE CHILD 2.2-INCH Collectible figures, inspired by the super-cute character from the hit Disney Plus series THE MANDALORIAN! He may look like a "Baby Yoda," but this 50-year-old adorable creature is called The Child and is many things: cute, curious, hungry, sleepy, Force-sensitive, and one of the galaxy's most wanted!"

"Fans can start their own collection or add to an existing collection of this adorable character in poses inspired by iconic scenes from the live-action series! With 6 figures to choose from, kids and fans can collect figure 2-packs featuring fun poses such as "Child Pram" and "Mandalorian Necklace," "Helmet Hiding" and "Stopping Fire," and "Speeder Ride" and "Touching Buttons." These 2.25-inch collectible figures are an awesome way to start a collection, swap with friends, give as gifts, or display in any STAR WARS collection! Includes 2 figures. Each 2-Pack sold separately. Available at most major retailers."