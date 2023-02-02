Mortal Kombat Shan Kahn Sits Upon His Throne with Storm Collectibles Storm Collectibles is adding a new challenger to the deadly world of Mortal Kombat as the power of Shao Khan returns in glorious detail

The Ruler of Outworld has arrived and is ready to conquer our world with Storm Collectibles' newest release. Coming out of their popular 1/12 scale Mortal Kombat line, Shao Khan is rising to the occasion and is ready to crush some skulls. This deadly fighter comes to life like never before and is ready to take matters into his own hands for this tournament. All Shao Khan needs is to have his champions win 10 consecutive tournaments, and the Eathrealm can he his. Storm Collectibles brings his fury to life with an impressive figure with standard and deluxe releases. The deluxe will come with an extra head, weapons, and his signature throne. From ripped muscles, a deadly outfit, and incredible craftsmanship to so much more, this is one Mortal Kombat figure gamers and collectors will not want to miss. The Storm Collectibles Shao Khan is priced at $100 or $160; he is set for a Q3 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

The Mighty Shao Khan Arrives at Storm Collectibles

"SHAO KAHN – MORTAL KOMBAT – Emperor Shao Kahn's lust for power is matched only by his ruthlessness. Millennia ago he overthrew Onaga as ruler of Outworld and has conquered many other realms since. Eventually he turned his attention to Earthrealm. The Mortal Kombat tournament prevents him from taking the realm by force, but if Shao Kahn's champions win 10 consecutive tournaments, Eathrealm will be his. As long as his champions Shang Tsung and Prince Goro do not fail him, he will be victorious."

Shao Kahn "Deluxe Edition" Action Figure Features:

3 x Interchangeable Head Sculpt

2 x Spear

The Shao Kahn's Throne

The Shao Kahn's Hammer

5 x Pairs of Interchangeable Hands

Estimated Release Date: Q3 2023