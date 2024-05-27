Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, star wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars General Obi-Wan Kenobi Statue Revealed

Gentle Giant Ltd. is returning to a galaxy far far away once again as they debut their latest set of Star Wars collectible statues

Article Summary Gentle Giant reveals a new Deluxe Gallery statue of General Obi-Wan Kenobi from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

The collectible features Obi-Wan in Clone Wars armor, battling droids in an action-packed diorama.

Crafted from high-quality PVC, the statue exhibits intricate detail and dynamic posing.

Slated for a Q1 2025 release, the Obi-Wan statue is priced at $80 with pre-orders now available.

Get ready to return to the era of the Republic as Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with a new incredible statue from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Coming to life from the legendary animated series created by George Lucas and helmed by Dave Filoni, an iconic Jedi Master has returned. This show explored the tumultuous period between the live-action Star Wars films Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. New stories and more character development were showcased through the series, making it one of the best projects created in a galaxy far, far away. It looks like now some of those adventures and characters have come to life with some gorgeous and nicely crafted statues.

For Gentle Giant's latest release, General Obi-Wan Kenobi has returned to the battlefront once again with a new Deluxe Gallery statue. Releasing as a new PVC statue, Obi-Wan is slicing his way through some Battle Droids for this new release. Featuring in his Clone Wars attire, this Jedi Master has been faithfully detailed right from The Clone Wars and is placed on a nice dynamic diorama. The Star Wars: The Clone Wars General Obi-Wan Kenobi Deluxe Gallery Statue is priced at only $80. He is set for a Q1 2025 release, and pre-orders are live through Gentle Giant Ltd. and at your Local Comic Book Store.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – General Obi-Wan Kenobi

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! The general has arrived! Obi-Wan Kenobi dons his battle armor and takes down a battle droid with his ignited lightsaber in this all-new Gallery Diorama. Made from high-quality PVC, it features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and comes packaged in a full-color window box."

