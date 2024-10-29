Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, The Black Series | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Savage Oppress The Black Series Unveiled

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have unveiled a new selection of Star Wars: The Black Series collectibles

Article Summary Explore Hasbro's latest Star Wars: The Black Series featuring Savage Opress from The Clone Wars.

Discover the journey of Savage Opress, transformed into a Sith warrior by Nightsister Mother Talzin.

Get your hands on this detailed figure with iconic weapons, available for pre-order on October 28.

Relive epic battles as Savage Opress joins the fight against the Jedi, arriving in stores by April 2025.

Hasbro has unveiled some brand new Star Wars: The Black Series figures, including the long awaited arrival of Savage Opress. Introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, he was once a Nightbrother from the planet Dathomir, and was he was transformed into a Sith warrior by the Nightsister Mother Talzin. Created to serve Count Dooku and Asajj Ventress the Nightsisters dark magic had its own dark mission. He would soon rebel against his masters and would end up searching for his lost brother, Darth Maul, who did survive his near-death encounter with Obi-Wan Kenobi. Now Hasbro brings him to life with a brand new release that features his design right from the hit animated series. Savage Oppress comes with his double bladed red lightsaber and his glave, and is ready to join his brother against the Jedi Order. Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans can expect Savage to arrive in April 2025, and pre-orders are selling out all over, so get yours while you can.

Star Wars: The Black Series Savage Opress

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $33.99 | Available: Summer 2025). Star Wars: The Black Series includes 6 inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to Star Wars comic books, movies, and series."

"This Star Wars Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like Savage Opress from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. With exquisite features and decoration, The Black Series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. May the Force be with you! Available for pre-order on October 28 at 1PM EST on Hasbro Pulse for Premium members and all fans beginning at 2PM EST, including fan channel retailers."

