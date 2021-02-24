Star Wars First Order Trooper Gets Replica Helmet From Hasbro

Become part of the First Order as Hasbro unveils their new Star Wars: The Black Series Stormtrooper electronic helmet. Just like the previous Stormtrooper helmets, this one will also feature a voice changer element. It is a one size fits all style helmet with an adjustable strap on the inside to help it fit your head with ease. This is the first time we have received a First Order helmet which seems long overdue. These helmets would have been an absolute hit when Star Wars: The Force Awakens premiered, but fandom for the latest trilogy has died since The Rise of Skywalker.

The sleek design of the First Order Stormtrooper was always amazing, and fans would be able to make a great FN-2187 helmet from this as well. This will be a great helmet for your growing Stormtrooper collection to show the stages of the Trooper armor throughout the years. The Star Wars Black Series First Order Electronic Helmet from Hasbro will be priced at $99.99. The First Order is set to deploy this Spring 2021, and pre-orders are set to go live tomorrow (February 25, 2021) at 1 PM EST here as well as other online retailers.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES FIRST ORDER STORMTROOPER ELECTRONIC HELMET – (HASBRO/Age 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $99.99/Available: Spring 2021). Featuring a movie-inspired design, adjustable fit, and electronic voice distortion, this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES FIRST ORDER STORMTROOPER ELECTRONIC HELMET is a great addition to any STAR WARS fan's collection. With the press of a button, fans and collectors can distort their voice to sound like that of a FIRST ORDER STORMTROOPER inspired by STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI. Includes helmet and instructions. Requires 3 1.5V AA batteries, not included. Available for pre-order at 1 PM EST on 2/25/2021 on Hasbro Pulse."