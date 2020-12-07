Funko Reveals New The Mandalorian Pops and PEZ For Mando Monday

Mando Monday has given fans some new digital contact, apparel, home goods, and collectibles from The Mandalorian. This week, Funko has revealed three new Funko products with two new Pops variants and a Pop PEZ 2-pack. Coming in first is Off Gideon, who is getting an exclusive Target glow-in-the-dark Pop and Pop tee bundle. It is not unusual for Target to get the Pop Tee bundles, and now fans can get a glow-in-the-dark variant, Moff Gideon, with the Darksaber in-hand. The tee design show off a pop-ified version of the Star Wars: The Mandalorian villain as he exits his downed TIE Fighter from the season finale of season one. This is a fun collectible, and the Pop Tee will show off your love for the Mandalorian, and fans can get him here for $24.99.

Next is the Star Wars: The Mandalorian glow-in-the-dark Pop featuring him flying with a blaster exclusive to GameStop. GameStop already has a version of this Pop exclusive to them, but we are getting a new variant adding an extra glow to his jetpack base this time. This Star Wars Funko Pop is not expected to release until February 2021, and fans can find it located here or pre-order in-store at their local GameStop. Last but not least, fans can collect their very own Star Wars, the Mandalorian and The Child Pop PEZ 2-Pack. Your favorite dynamic duo from the live-action Disney+ series is now in PEZ form. Both will come with their own sleeve of PEZ candy, and if you're a PEZ collector, this is a set you want to want to miss. The special Mandalorian PEZ 2-pack is set to release in January 2021, and it will be priced at $9.99. Pre-orders are available right now, and fans can find them located here.

Mando Mondays are a great way for companies to stay up-to-date with the newest episode. I can only imagine this is due to The Child reveal from last season that caught companies off guard as they rushed to announce the critter's collectible. With how popular The Mandalorian is, it is always nice to have something to look forward to as a collector each week while the show continues to play throughout its second season. Each one of these Funko Pops has already been released, but adding that special glow-in-the-dark variant changes it up enough to where it would be a fun addition to any collection. Please make sure you get your pre-orders and orders in now before it's too late, as most Mandalorian collectibles like to sell out due to high demand.