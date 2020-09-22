The Mandalorian and The Child Arrive at Sideshow Collectibles

The Mandalorian Season 2 is about a month away and the hype train is back for the new hit Star Wars show. Today we have seen a lot of Mando collectibles go live and this one really takes the cake. Sideshow Collectibles has announced a limited edition 1/4th scale premium statue. The statue will stand 20" tall and shows off a fully sculpted and detailed depiction of the Mandalorian in his new shiny Beskar armor. Following beside him is the beloved character The Child in his floating crib. This dynamic statue is very well done and shows the iconic duo that fans will be excited to see one scene once again.

The hype of The Mandalorian is back and this statue is packed with detail and will be a great addition to any Star Wars collection. The Star Wars The Mandalorian and The Child Premium Format Figure by Sideshow Collectibles is priced at $630. The statue is expected to ship between August and October 2021 and pre-orders are live and can be found here. Payment plans are available so make sure to take advantage of them if needed. Make sure you check out out some of the other Mandalorian collectibles also on Sideshow like the Hot Toys life-size The Child or the Beskar Mando Hot Toys figure.

"Sideshow presents The Mandalorian™ Premium Format™ Figure, a limited-edition quarter scale figure based on the acclaimed live-action series. Since the premiere of The Mandalorian™ on Disney+, this mysterious and stoic bounty hunter has become a hit character for Star Wars™ fans both new and old. Known to the galaxy and his targets simply as The Mandalorian, beneath his beskar helmet is Din Djarin™, a former foundling who now walks the Way of the Mandalore with great devotion. But everything changes when he meets an alien asset known only as the Child and the pair become an unbreakable clan of two."

"The polystone Mandalorian Premium Format Figure measures 20″ tall and is a detailed, dynamic, fully sculpted depiction of this renowned bounty hunter inspired by an iconic shot from the first season of the streaming series. Standing alongside the Child's signature hovering pram, the Mandalorian braves the dangerous galaxy to protect what was once his prey. His silver armor reflects the hard work and weathering it took to acquire enough beskar to create each piece, complete with his mudhorn signet, the symbol given to him by the Armorer in accordance with Mandalore tradition. Equipped with his bounty hunting tools of the trade, The Mandalorian proves himself to be one of the galaxy's most skilled and fearsome warriors. Add to your guild of Star Wars collectibles and bring home The Mandalorian Premium Format Figure today."