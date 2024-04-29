Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: Jar Jar Binks, star wars, Tamashii Nations

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Jar Jar Binks Comes to S.H. Figuarts

Coming to life for the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace a new S.H.Figuarts figure of Jar Jar Binks has been revealed

Article Summary New S.H.Figuarts figure of Jar Jar Binks celebrates 25 years of The Phantom Menace.

Tamashii Nations's Jar Jar comes with swappable heads, jaws, and various hands.

Perfect collectible for Star Wars prequel fans and enthusiasts of Gungan charm.

Pre-order now for $124.99 with an October 2024 release date.

Tamashii Nations has just revealed their latest addition to their S.H.Figuarts line by commemorating the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Everyone's favorite Gungan is back as Jar Jar Binks gets his very own S.H.Figuarts figure! Known for his wild personality and slapstick humor, Jar Jar was a very big part of The Phantom Menace, and now his antics continue! Whether you're trying to negotiate with Boss Nass or take down the Trade Federation on Naboo, this figure will do just that. Tamshii Nations has included some accessories with a swappable head, swappable jaws, and a variety of interchangeable hands for Jar Jar.

Jar Jar is quite the controversial character from the prequel films, but if you grew up with those movies, then you have learned to love him. The S.H.Figuarts Jar Jar Binks is the perfect addition to any Star Wars collection, whether you're a fan of the prequels or simply love the charm of the Gungans. This release will pair with some of the other 25th anniversary Star Wars S.H.Figuarts releases that are coming with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn. Pre-order your S.H.Figuarts Jar Jar Binks are already live today, and fans can celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace for $124.99 with an October 2024 release date.

S.H. Figuarts Star Wars The Phantom Menace Jar Jar Binks

"Me Jar Jar Binks!" To commemorate the 25th anniversary of "Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace," "Jar Jar Binks" is finally available at SHFiguarts. By using the replacement head and jaw parts, you can fully enjoy the poses typical of Jar Jar Binks."

STAR WARS: The Phantom Menace

Main body

2 types of replacement wrist left and right

Replacement head

2 types of replacement jaw parts

PVC, ABS

Approx. 160mm

