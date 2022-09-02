Star Wars Third Sister Reva Arrives at Hot Toys with New 1/6 Figure
A new 1/6 scale figures has been revealed by Hot Toys as we revisit the story of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. One of the Inquisitors is on the hunt for our favorite Jedi Master, and Third Sister Reva is very close. This deadly hunter has her secrets and is willing to do whatever she can to get closer to Darth Vader. This 1/6th scale figure is beautifully detailed, capturing the likeness of Moses Ingram perfectly. Reva will come with a nice set of swappable parts with plenty of lightsaber parts allowing fans to show off the lightsaber in motion, single-bladed, or double bladed. Her red lightsaber will have LED functionality, adding a little more depth to her figure. Other accessories will include a black fabric robe, interchangeable hands, and additional holograms. The Third Sister now joins Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the Purge Trooper (Phase II) at Hot Toys, and she is priced at $260. Pre-orders are live right here, and she is set to release between October 2023 – March 2024.
"Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi™ – 1/6th scale Reva™ (Third Sister) Collectible Figure – Seething with ambition, Reva hunts down Jedi™ survivors of Order 66 as an Inquisitor™. She wears the sleek armor of the secret order, and brandishes a unique lightsaber that can split in two to maximize her lethality. Having stared down her enemies, Reva's talents as a survivor are tested to their limits. To continue expanding the Obi-Wan Kenobi collectibles series, Hot Toys is presenting the new 1/6th scale collectible figure of Reva the Third Sister!"
"The collectible figure is skillfully crafted featuring a newly developed head sculpt with great likeness, finely tailored Inquisitor outfit, LED light-up lightsaber, interchangeable lightsaber blades emulating the weapon in motion, a Obi-Wan Kenobi™ and Fifth Brother holograms and holoprojector, a cloak, and a display base! This Reva collectible figure will have a strong presence with Darth Vader and the Grand Inquisitor™ in your collection."
The Reva (Third Sister) Sixth Scale Figure features:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Moses Ingram as Reva (Third Sister) in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series
- Newly crafted head sculpt with highly-accurate facial expression and detailed skin texture
- Black hair sculpture with braided hairstyles
- Approximately 28cm tall
- Body with over 30 points of articulations
- Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:
- One (1) pair of relaxed hands
- One (1) pair of hands for holding lightsaber
- One (1) open left hand
- One (1) right fist
- Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume:
- One (1) black-colored Inquisitor cape
- One (1) black-colored Inquisitor outfit with shoulder armors
- One (1) black-colored vest armor
- One (1) pair of black colored gauntlets
- One (1) black-colored belt
- One (1) pair of black colored boots
- One (1) grey-colored cloak (with bendable wires)
- One (1) brown-colored fabric belt
Weapons:
- One (1) LED-lighted red double-bladed lightsaber (power operated)
- One (1) pair of red-colored lightsaber blades in motion (attachable to the hilt)
- One (1) full-circle lightsaber hilt
- One (1) half-circular lightsaber hilt
- One (1) split lightsaber hilt
Accessories:
- One (1) Fifth Brother hologram miniature
- One (1) Obi-Wan Kenobi hologram miniature
- One (1) holoprojector
- Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate