Star Wars Third Sister Reva Arrives at Hot Toys with New 1/6 Figure

A new 1/6 scale figures has been revealed by Hot Toys as we revisit the story of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. One of the Inquisitors is on the hunt for our favorite Jedi Master, and Third Sister Reva is very close. This deadly hunter has her secrets and is willing to do whatever she can to get closer to Darth Vader. This 1/6th scale figure is beautifully detailed, capturing the likeness of Moses Ingram perfectly. Reva will come with a nice set of swappable parts with plenty of lightsaber parts allowing fans to show off the lightsaber in motion, single-bladed, or double bladed. Her red lightsaber will have LED functionality, adding a little more depth to her figure. Other accessories will include a black fabric robe, interchangeable hands, and additional holograms. The Third Sister now joins Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the Purge Trooper (Phase II) at Hot Toys, and she is priced at $260. Pre-orders are live right here, and she is set to release between October 2023 – March 2024.

"Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi™ – 1/6th scale Reva™ (Third Sister) Collectible Figure – Seething with ambition, Reva hunts down Jedi™ survivors of Order 66 as an Inquisitor™. She wears the sleek armor of the secret order, and brandishes a unique lightsaber that can split in two to maximize her lethality. Having stared down her enemies, Reva's talents as a survivor are tested to their limits. To continue expanding the Obi-Wan Kenobi collectibles series, Hot Toys is presenting the new 1/6th scale collectible figure of Reva the Third Sister!"

"The collectible figure is skillfully crafted featuring a newly developed head sculpt with great likeness, finely tailored Inquisitor outfit, LED light-up lightsaber, interchangeable lightsaber blades emulating the weapon in motion, a Obi-Wan Kenobi™ and Fifth Brother holograms and holoprojector, a cloak, and a display base! This Reva collectible figure will have a strong presence with Darth Vader and the Grand Inquisitor™ in your collection."

The Reva (Third Sister) Sixth Scale Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Moses Ingram as Reva (Third Sister) in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Newly crafted head sculpt with highly-accurate facial expression and detailed skin texture

Black hair sculpture with braided hairstyles

Approximately 28cm tall

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of hands for holding lightsaber One (1) open left hand One (1) right fist

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) black-colored Inquisitor cape

One (1) black-colored Inquisitor outfit with shoulder armors

One (1) black-colored vest armor

One (1) pair of black colored gauntlets

One (1) black-colored belt

One (1) pair of black colored boots

One (1) grey-colored cloak (with bendable wires)

One (1) brown-colored fabric belt

Weapons:

One (1) LED-lighted red double-bladed lightsaber (power operated)

One (1) pair of red-colored lightsaber blades in motion (attachable to the hilt)

One (1) full-circle lightsaber hilt

One (1) half-circular lightsaber hilt

One (1) split lightsaber hilt

Accessories:

One (1) Fifth Brother hologram miniature

One (1) Obi-Wan Kenobi hologram miniature

One (1) holoprojector

Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate