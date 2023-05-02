Build Disney VHS Tapes and More with New LEGO Disney Villains Set New LEGO sets have arrived for the month of May, some of which features the continues celebration of 100 Years of Disney

Disney is celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, and LEGO is here to help celebrate. Coming in at 1,540 pieces, this set brings the madness of iconic Disney Villains to life with nostalgia and more. The set is packed with magic starting with two brick-built VHS cases for Aladdin and Sleeping Beauty, as well as a VHS tape for The Little Mermaid. Other Disney Villains memorabilia are also included, like a Beauty and the Beast book and an Alice in Wonderland Queen of Hearts card. Lastly, fans can build the infamous poison apple from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and a pocket watch from Peter Pan.

Tons of love and details as put into this set, and it is packed with plenty of magic and nostalgia for its $129.99 price tag. Four LEGO minifigures are included, with Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Gaston, and Jafar as a Genie. Each minifigure is hidden inside one of these items, and when placed all together, it will be one delightful display piece. The Disney Villains Icons set is set for a June 1, 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Capture the Princess with LEGO Disney Villain Icons

"Showcase your passion for all things related to Disney Villains with this LEGO® ǀ Disney Villain Icons (43227) set for adults. This detailed collectible set features 2 brick-built VHS cases referencing Disney's Aladdin and Sleeping Beauty, a VHS 'tape' of The Little Mermaid, a book representing Beauty and the Beast, a Queen of Hearts playing card for Alice in Wonderland, a 'poison' apple for Snow White and a pocket watch representing Captain Hook from Peter Pan. The set also features several hidden features and functions and makes a nostalgic bookend on a shelf."

"This premium, collectible LEGO set includes 4 well-known villain characters from iconic Disney movies, including Disney's Maleficent, the Evil Queen in Disguise from Snow White, Gaston from Beauty and the Beast and Jafar Genie from Aladdin, and can make a unique and distinctive Disney gift for display."